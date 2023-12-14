Concerns Mount Over Gaza Crisis and International Support for Israeli Offensive

As the crisis in Gaza escalates and the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, concerns are growing over the impact on civilian casualties and international support for Israel’s offensive. The White House is facing scrutiny for President Joe Biden’s recent comments, which seemed to contradict the administration’s stance on Israel’s intent to limit civilian deaths.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby faced questions from reporters regarding Biden’s assertion that Israel’s bombing in Gaza was “indiscriminate” and causing the country to lose global support. Despite this, Kirby reiterated the administration’s position that Israel has the “intent” to minimize civilian casualties.

Kirby acknowledged the complexities of war, stating that even with the best-laid plans, civilian casualties can occur. He drew comparisons to past experiences of the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan, where civilian casualties also took place despite efforts to be precise and targeted. However, Kirby emphasized that Israel has publicly admitted to having a clear intent to reduce civilian casualties.

In response to concerns about the apparent contradiction in the administration’s messaging, Kirby reiterated that Israel does have the intent to be deliberate and careful, but civilian casualties continue to happen. The White House will continue to urge Israel to take further steps in reducing these casualties.

Questions were also raised about Biden’s remarks regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needing to “change” with the new government. Kirby clarified that the President recognizes Israel as a powerful democracy, and any changes in the government will ultimately be determined by the Israeli people. However, he did not elaborate on the specific meaning of Biden’s comment.

These comments by Biden have sparked debates about international support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The President highlighted the risk of losing global support due to the indiscriminate nature of the bombings. He referenced Israel’s acknowledgement of the bombings using historical examples like Germany and the atomic bomb, but emphasized that the international community established institutions after World War II to prevent such devastation from happening again.

It is crucial to note that amid the discussion surrounding the White House’s stance on Israel’s intent and the need for change, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life and has left many civilians displaced and in dire need of essential services, including medical assistance, food, and shelter.

Overall, concerns are mounting over the Gaza crisis and the potential impact on international support for Israel’s offensive. The administrative challenges faced by the White House in reconciling Biden’s comments with the official stance on Israel’s intent to minimize civilian casualties have added to the complexity of the situation. As the conflict unfolds, efforts must be made to address the humanitarian crisis and find a path towards a lasting resolution.