New Article: Escalating Violence in Gaza Causes Humanitarian Crisis

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has plunged Gaza into a severe humanitarian crisis. The situation at the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza is particularly dire, with reports of 108 unclaimed corpses lying within its premises. Israeli troops have been advancing towards the facility, with heavy gunfire and explosions surrounding it for the past 24 hours.

Inside the hospital, conditions are deteriorating rapidly. Journalist Mahmoud Al-Sabbah sent a video to CNN, showing around 30 bodies covered in white sheets in a courtyard. Additional bodies were piled on a cart due to the inability of ambulances to operate in the area. Family members are desperately trying to identify their loved ones.

Unfortunately, the hospital is facing numerous challenges. Dr. Munir Al-Barsh, director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, revealed that the facility is without a power supply, making surgeries impossible. Moreover, more than 7,000 displaced people have sought refuge at Kamal Adwan hospital, further straining its limited resources. Only four hospitals remain operational in northern Gaza, and approximately 55 ambulances are out of service.

The dire situation at the hospital is exacerbated by the number of injured individuals in Gaza. While 400 have managed to leave the Strip via the Rafah crossing, an estimated 40,000 injured individuals remain trapped in Gaza.

Journalist Anas Al-Sharif, also present at the hospital, described the situation as extremely difficult, noting that the entire medical system has collapsed within its walls. Those who are injured often succumb to their injuries within the hospital due to the lack of adequate care.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has stated that the ongoing operations in the north of the Gaza Strip will soon encompass Gaza City and its northern region, further intensifying the crisis.

As the violence escalates, it is crucial to remember the human toll of this conflict. Civilians caught in the crossfire are suffering immensely, with access to healthcare severely limited. The international community must step up efforts to de-escalate the situation and prioritize the protection of innocent lives.

