Human Rights Group Alleges Israel’s Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has recently raised concerns about Israel’s alleged deployment of white phosphorus munitions during military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. The utilization of such weapons poses a significant risk to civilians, as they can cause serious and long-term injuries.

Israel’s military has responded to the allegations by stating that they are not currently aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza. However, no comment was provided regarding the claims made by HRW about their use in Lebanon.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in severe bombings in Gaza, following a rampage by Hamas in southern Israeli towns that led to the tragic deaths of over 1,300 individuals. In retaliation, at least 1,500 Palestinians have also lost their lives. Additionally, tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group have escalated.

To support its claims, HRW has verified videos captured in Lebanon on October 10 and Gaza on October 11. These videos showcase multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border. HRW has provided links to two videos posted on social media, which allegedly depict the use of 155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles as smokescreens, marking, or signaling near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Although the group did not provide links to videos showing the alleged use of white phosphorus in Gaza, Palestinian TV channels have aired footage in recent days showcasing thin plumes of white smoke that they claim were caused by such munitions. However, this information could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Israel’s military had previously announced in 2013 that it was phasing out the use of white phosphorus smokescreen munitions used during its 2008-2009 offensive in Gaza, which had attracted war crimes allegations from various human rights organizations. However, it remains unclear whether the military also reviewed the use of weaponized white phosphorus, which is designed to incinerate enemy positions.

White phosphorus munitions are legally allowed on battlefields for various purposes such as creating smoke screens, providing illumination, marking targets, or burning bunkers and buildings. Although it is not classified as a chemical weapon under international conventions due to its legal uses, white phosphorus can inflict severe burns and initiate fires.

It is worth noting that white phosphorus is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. According to the protocol, it is prohibited to use incendiary weapons against military targets located amidst civilian populations. However, Israel has not signed this protocol and is not obligated to abide by its regulations.

While HRW’s allegations are a cause for concern, it is essential to await further investigations and evidence to ascertain the exact nature and extent of Israel’s use of white phosphorus munitions in Gaza and Lebanon.

