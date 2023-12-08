The Decline of Human Rights: A Challenging Path

Religions have always held a captivating allure, offering solace and the promise of a better world. Throughout history, they have developed rich traditions, forged communities, and given purpose to life. However, over time, these religions often become entangled in their own idolatry, straying from their original purpose and succumbing to the very cruelties and corruptions they sought to overcome.

The same cycle of birth, growth, decay, reformation, and renewal that religions experience has also played out with the religion of human rights, which was born 75 years ago. It is a religion that championed justice, equality, and dignity for all. Yet, it is increasingly difficult to ignore the alarming failures of the modern human rights framework, as it continues to contribute to the very evils it aims to combat.

In the Middle East, for example, the United Nations (UN) has issued countless declarations, reports, and denunciations of Israel without effectively addressing the ongoing conflicts, injustices, and tragedies that plague the region. The recent horrifying massacres and destruction in Gaza have been met with silence from human rights organizations and women’s groups. It took nearly two months for even UN Women to acknowledge these atrocities.

Elsewhere, organizations like Human Rights Watch have responded in more insidious ways. Amidst the October 7 attacks by Hamas-led gunmen, they verified only three deliberate killings, while mostly directing their criticism towards Israel. This skewed focus on one side of the conflict reveals a politicized agenda that undermines the credibility of these human rights institutions.

Even more disconcerting is the role of Iran, a notorious violator of human rights, within the world of human rights institutions. Iran, along with other jihadist groups, participates in these institutions precisely because they do not believe in the principles of human rights. In their moral universe, violence and the pursuit of divine supremacy supersede the well-being of individuals. The recent violence on October 7 was an act of worship for these extremists.

So, how did we reach this point? The concept of human rights is both ancient and modern. It draws upon historical messages of justice, ethics, and respect for human dignity, while also advocating for universal rights that were formally articulated after World War II. The year 1948 marked the birth of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and significant events like the desegregation of the US Armed Forces, the creation of Israel, and the Berlin Airlift. It was a time of great hope, with dreams of a world defined by human rights, racial justice, and self-determination for oppressed peoples.

However, these modern notions of human rights evolved from the centuries-old idea of “natural rights,” championed during the political revolutions of the 18th century. The abolitionists and humanitarians of the 19th century further developed these ideas, merging religious principles with concerns for individual well-being and national aspirations. In many ways, the quest for individual well-being became a new kind of moral order, a secular religion that society rallied around.

The drafters of the Universal Declaration in 1948 were influenced by their respective religious backgrounds, translating their ideals into the language of international law. The goal was to make these principles universally relevant, detached from any particular theistic foundation. However, as the Cold War unfolded, the unity of purpose among human rights advocates began to fracture. Some focused on strengthening governance and the rule of law, while others prioritized individual rights and freedoms.

This divergence of approaches has led to the erosion of human rights as a unified and effective force. The use of human rights as a political tool, the selective targeting of certain nations, and the disregard for the principles on which human rights were built have all contributed to its decline. This crisis within the religion of human rights highlights the need for introspection, reformation, and a renewed commitment to the core principles of justice and dignity for all.

FAQ

What is the religion of human rights?

The religion of human rights refers to the belief system and framework that champions justice, equality, and dignity for all individuals. It emerged after World War II and has shaped global norms and institutions. However, it has also faced criticism for its failures and politicization.

Why are the failures of the human rights framework significant?

The failures of the human rights framework are significant because they undermine the credibility and efficacy of human rights institutions. When these institutions fail to address flagrant violations and selectively target certain nations, it erodes the trust in their mission and stifles efforts to achieve genuine justice and equality.

How does the politicization of human rights impact its effectiveness?

The politicization of human rights compromises its ability to serve as a unifying force for justice and dignity. When human rights become a tool for political agendas, they lose their impartiality and fail to address the root causes of injustices. This leads to a loss of faith in the human rights framework and hinders progress in protecting and promoting human rights worldwide.

Sources:

– [The original article](https://unherd.com/2023/11/human-rights-died-in-gaza/)

– [Universal Declaration of Human Rights](https://www.un.org/en/udhrbook/pdf/udhr_booklet_en_web.pdf)