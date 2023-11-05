Australian Helicopter Crash: Search for Black Box Continues

Despite the discovery of human remains, the search for the black box of the Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea last week is still ongoing. The crash occurred during a joint military exercise with the United States, resulting in the death of four people.

Although an underwater drone located the human remains and part of the cockpit at a depth of 131 feet, it did not find the black box flight data recorder, which is crucial for understanding the cause of the tragedy. Army Lt.-Gen. Greg Bilton, who is leading the operation, confirmed that the debris field suggests a catastrophic impact with the ocean surface.

Specialized equipment will be deployed by the Australian navy to retrieve the wreckage and remains. However, the search and recovery efforts have been hampered by unfavorable weather conditions and strong currents. Despite the challenges, officials remain determined to locate the black box and analyze its flight data and cockpit voice recordings, as it is key to unraveling what transpired.

The crashed helicopter, an MRH-90 Taipan, was participating in the joint military exercise known as Talisman Sabre. This exercise involves 13 nations and over 30,000 military personnel. Prior to the crash, communication between the French Airbus helicopter and other aircraft was reported to be normal.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the Taipan helicopters, with Australia’s fleet of more than 40 grounded since the crash. Plans to replace them with 40 U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were announced earlier this year, moving forward the retirement date of the Taipans to December 2024. The incident follows a previous grounding of the Taipan fleet in March after a ditching incident during a counterterrorism exercise.

As the search for answers continues, efforts are focused on uncovering the black box, which holds vital information that will facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the helicopter crash.