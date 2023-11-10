Human-Caused Climate Change Leading to Devastating Droughts in Syria, Iraq, and Iran: A Harsh Reality

A recent study has revealed the undeniable link between human-caused global heating and the extreme droughts that have been tormenting Syria, Iraq, and Iran since 2020. The analysis highlights the alarming frequency and severity of these droughts, which were once considered rare occurrences but have now become distressingly common due to the climate crisis.

Prior to global heating, the Tigris-Euphrates basin, spanning Syria and Iraq, experienced droughts of this magnitude approximately once every 250 years. However, in today’s hotter world, these devastating droughts are predicted to happen once every decade. Similarly, Iran witnessed extreme droughts once every 80 years in the past, but now faces them every five years on average.

The study further warns that these droughts will only become more frequent as global heating continues to escalate, primarily driven by the burning of fossil fuels. This distressing reality calls for urgent action to mitigate the impacts of future droughts, particularly considering the existing vulnerability resulting from years of war and political instability in the region.

The researchers emphasize the necessity of proactive planning to address the immense challenges posed by these more frequent droughts. Prof Mohammad Rahimi of Semnan University, Iran, stresses that human-caused climate change is already significantly exacerbating the hardships faced by tens of millions of people in West Asia. Without intervention, Syria, Iraq, and Iran will become increasingly harsh and inhospitable places to live.

The study sheds light on the complex interplay between conflict and climate change in this region. Rana El Hajj of the Red Cross Red Crescent climate centre explains that while conflict contributes to vulnerability by degrading land, weakening water management, and damaging infrastructure, climate change acts as a dangerous threat multiplier for conflict.

Dr Friederike Otto of Imperial College London warns that unless fossil fuel burning is phased out, droughts of this magnitude will continue to intensify. Members of the international community must commit to action at the upcoming UN climate summit, Cop28, to avert an increasingly dire situation where water shortages, displacement of farmers, and skyrocketing food prices become the cruel reality for many.

It is worth noting that the impacts of these droughts extend far beyond mere water scarcity. The consequences encompass the displacement of millions of rural inhabitants, the unnerving rise in food prices, rampant wildfires, air pollution, and the drying up of rivers and lakes vital to fishing and agriculture.

Syria has witnessed the displacement of 2 million rural people, while a staggering 60% of the population (12 million individuals) is facing food insecurity. Almost every province in Iran has been severely impacted by the drought, resulting in soaring food prices due to poor harvests.

These devastating effects highlight the urgency of the situation. Drastic measures must be taken to combat the escalating threat of drought in a warming world that not only destroys livelihoods but also disrupts global food systems. While wealthier countries, buoyed by fossil fuel riches, have the means to implement adaptive measures and maintain a comfortable standard of living, poorer countries grappling with the aftermath of conflict find themselves in a far more vulnerable position.

This disparity is not limited to poorer nations alone; even within affluent societies, marginalized communities bear the brunt of the continued burning of fossil fuels, exacerbating existing inequalities. It is incumbent upon us all to recognize the imperative need for sustainable alternatives and cooperative global action to combat the devastating impacts of human-caused climate change.

