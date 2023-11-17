‘Sun Bear or Sunshine Human? The Curious Case of Angela’

In an enchanting display of nature’s wonders, Angela the Malayan sun bear continues to captivate the world with her charismatic presence. The Hangzhou Zoo in China has become a hub of speculation as critics question whether Angela is, in fact, a human disguised in a bear costume. However, new photos obtained by The Post reveal Angela’s true essence as she embraces her sun bear identity, indulging in delightful treats and enjoying the tranquility of her surroundings.

In the snapshots, Angela can be seen playfully lying on her back, relishing a cucumber, and gracefully holding a carrot. The affectionate attention bestowed upon her by a presumed zoo employee, who offered her watermelon and other treats, adds to the heartwarming narrative. Yet, Angela’s day was far from ordinary. She took a refreshing swim, engaged with fellow bears, and interacted with visitors, showcasing her signature standing posture that initially sparked intrigue.

It is important to note that sun bears, unlike their American black bear counterparts, have a distinctive petite stature, growing only half the size but packing a stocky and muscular build. Males typically weigh up to 150 pounds and measure around 5 feet in length, slightly larger than their female counterparts, according to National Geographic.

The viral video capturing Angela’s unique demeanor at the Hangzhou Zoo fueled wild rumors, causing some to contemplate if she possessed human attributes. Observers went as far as spotting her waving, further fueling speculations. However, the Hangzhou Daily, the local publication that initially brought attention to Angela, addressed the concerns raised by online users, questioning whether she was a disguised human. The zoo responded by issuing a statement, purportedly from Angela herself, dismissing the claims and asserting her true sun bear nature.

While the debate continues, the zoo spokesperson dispelled the human theory by highlighting the impracticality of enduring the sweltering heat within a bear costume. With summer temperatures soaring to 100 degrees, the sheer discomfort would render such a disguise untenable for any individual. Solidarity from other zoos, including the Paradise Wildlife Park in England, further reinforces the notion that Angela is indeed a sun bear, standing on her hind feet, which is a natural behavior for this species.

In conclusion, Angela’s presence at the Hangzhou Zoo reminds us of the wonders and mysteries that exist within the animal kingdom. Despite the skepticism surrounding her, Angela’s endearing moments captured in these photos reinforce her status as a beloved sun bear. While questions persist, let us celebrate the beauty and uniqueness of nature as Angela gracefully dances between the realms of bear and human-like antics.

