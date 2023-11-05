Tens of Thousands Demand French Troops Withdraw from Niger Following Coup

In a powerful display of discontent, tens of thousands of protesters converged outside a French military base in Niger’s capital city, Niamey, demanding the immediate withdrawal of French troops. The protestors, who are fueled by popular support in the wake of a recent military coup, are dismayed by Paris’ refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy of the coup.

Amidst a region plagued by military takeovers, the July 26 coup in Niger marks the eighth coup to occur in West and Central Africa since 2020. The global community is closely monitoring the situation as concerns grow over the resurgence of military rule across the entire region.

France, once a dominant influence over its former colonies, has witnessed a decline in its sway over West Africa. Recent years have witnessed a rise in popular resentment towards the nation, most notably after French forces were expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso following coups in those countries. This expulsion has resulted in a significant reduction of France’s involvement in the region-wide fight against deadly Islamist insurgencies.

Anti-French sentiment has been on the rise in Niger since the coup, and tensions escalated further when France ignored the junta’s order for its ambassador to leave the country. Protesters assembled outside the military base, symbolically slitting the throat of a goat adorned in French colors and parading coffins draped with French flags. The show of defiance was witnessed by Nigerien soldiers, with no apparent outbreaks of violence.

The large-scale protest suggests that support for the junta remains strong, and the animosity towards France shows no signs of abating. Demonstrator Yacouba Issoufou expressed the deep-rooted grievances of protesters, emphasizing their determination to reclaim their nation’s resources from external exploitation.

The situation poses significant challenges for France, as the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, had maintained cordial relations with the nation. With approximately 1,500 French troops stationed in Niger, President Emmanuel Macron recently acknowledged that decisions regarding the crisis would be made in consultation with Bazoum.

However, the junta in Niger has fiercely criticized France’s neo-colonialist approach, deeming Macron’s comments divisive. The situation has garnered international attention, with West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS imposing sanctions on Niger and hinting at potential military intervention if necessary. Additionally, the United States and European powers have stationed troops in Niger, suggesting their concern for stability in the region.

As the standoff continues, regional powers are urging a swift transition back to civilian rule. While Niger’s junta had initially proposed a three-year timeline, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, chairing ECOWAS, believes a nine-month transition would appease the regional bloc.

The events unfolding in Niger reflect the deep-rooted discontent among the population and the shifting dynamics in the West African region. With protesters demanding the withdrawal of French troops, Niger stands at a crossroads, straddling the remnants of a colonial past and the aspirations for an autonomous and sovereign future.