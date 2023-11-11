Ukraine Conducts Missile Strikes on Russian Ship Repair Base in Occupied Crimea

A significant development unfolded in occupied Crimea as Ukraine carried out a series of missile strikes on a Russian ship repair base on Wednesday. The attack targeted the Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol, which serves as a crucial repair hub for Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Reports from Sevastopol indicate that locals heard massive blasts in the Southern Bay area, followed by explosions captured in videos circulated on social media. The incident resulted in a massive fire engulfing the shipyard.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard, while three unmanned vessels attacked Russian ships in the adjacent bay. In response, air defense systems successfully intercepted seven cruise missiles, and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov neutralized all unmanned boats. As a consequence of the cruise missile strikes, two ships in the process of being repaired sustained damage.

Sevastopol’s Russian-backed Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported 24 injuries caused by the missile strike but assured that civilian infrastructure and the city itself were not at risk.

Curiously, Ukraine, which rarely claims responsibility for such attacks, has not released any official statement regarding the incident.

This latest strike on Sevastopol highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the region. The port city holds immense strategic value for Russia’s Black Sea fleet and has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian missile attacks.

