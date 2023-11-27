A Powerful Display of Solidarity: Thousands March in London Against Antisemitism and in Support of Israel

Over 100,000 individuals took to the streets of London on November 26, 2023, in an extraordinary demonstration of unity and support against antisemitism. The magnitude of this event makes it one of the largest gatherings of its kind since 1936. The march was ignited by the alarming surge of antisemitic incidents that followed the invasion of Israel by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.

Within just one month, from October 7 to November 7, a staggering 1,124 antisemitic incidents were reported to the Community Security Trust (CST). This figure represents the highest number of incidents recorded in a single month since the organization’s inception in 1984. The statistics reveal a 500% increase, encompassing numerous assaults and over 100 threats directed towards the Jewish community.

Dubbed the National March Against Antisemitism, this significant event was organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA). The march drew an impressive crowd of approximately 105,000 people, including prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, mathematician Rachel Riley, and various actors.

As the demonstration unfolded, the streets of London were adorned with Israeli and Union flags, and signs displaying powerful messages such as “Zero Tolerance for Antisemites” and “Never Again Is Now.” The march commenced at the Royal Courts of Justice, traversed through White Hall, and culminated at Parliament Square.

The testimonies of those who participated capture the essence of this unity. One supporter emphasized that the event showcased the coming together of diverse cultures, refuting claims that it was fueled by hatred. Rather, it epitomized a celebration of shared values, as evident from the overwhelming display of people from different backgrounds, including Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Welsh, Iranians, and more, standing in support of the Jewish community and Western ideals.

During the march, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis expressed his gratitude to the supporters, acknowledging that true friends had been revealed in the wake of the October 7 attack. He emphasized the importance of drawing conclusions from historical facts, not social media narratives, and called for the United Kingdom to stand united against antisemitism.

Rachel Riley, the notable mathematician and television personality, also addressed the crowd, highlighting the global solidarity demonstrated by thousands of individuals in cities like Berlin, Paris, and Washington, D.C. She emphasized the significance of the UK’s turnout, assuring the British Jewish community that they are not alone, as they are encompassed by a sea of friendly faces.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) hailed the march as the largest gathering against antisemitism in London since the infamous Battle of Cable Street in 1936. During that historical event, hundreds of thousands of people united to obstruct a planned fascist march through Jewish communities.

Prior to the march, the authorities reportedly advised the founder of the English Defense League (EDL), Tommy Robinson, to steer clear of the event due to concerns about potential disruption. Despite this warning, Robinson was taken into custody to prevent any interference with the peaceful proceedings.

The march in London stands as a powerful declaration of solidarity and support against antisemitism, sending a resounding message to the world that such hatred will not be tolerated. The sheer magnitude of the event, the diverse participation, and the passionate speeches delivered by influential figures underscore the unwavering commitment to combatting antisemitism and championing the values of unity and tolerance.

