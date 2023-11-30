Dutch Coalition Formation Complicated by Rejection of Key Potential Partner

The process of forming a coalition government in the Netherlands has hit a stumbling block as far-right leader Geert Wilders was snubbed by a key potential partner due to concerns over his extreme views. This setback comes just days after Wilders’ surprise electoral victory, which caused shockwaves in both the Netherlands and Europe.

Wilders’ goal is to secure the backing of at least 76 Members of Parliament in order to form a working majority in the 150-seat parliament. However, his anti-Islam, anti-immigrant, and anti-European manifesto has made it difficult to find willing coalition partners. Additionally, Wilders has called for a halt in weapons supplies to Ukraine, further complicating negotiations.

Wilders had hoped to form a coalition with the BBB farmers party (seven seats), the recently established pro-reform New Social Party (20 seats), and the current ruling party, the centre-right VVD (24 seats). However, the VVD has already rejected the possibility of participating in a coalition with Wilders, stating its intention to support a center-right coalition from the opposition benches. The BBB and the NSC were initially seen as more open to collaboration.

However, the NSC, led by popular politician Pieter Omtzigt, announced on Wednesday that it did not see a way to work with Wilders’ party unless it clarified and toned down the more extreme aspects of its manifesto. Omtzigt addressed this in a letter to the individual overseeing the negotiations, expressing concerns that certain views expressed in the PVV manifesto contradicted the country’s constitution.

The controversial manifesto calls for a ban on mosques, headscarves, and the Koran, as well as a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union. During the election campaign, Wilders attempted to moderate his tone and has since emphasized his desire to be a prime minister for all Dutch citizens regardless of race or religion. However, doubts remain about the status and intentions of the PVV manifesto.

While Wilders has expressed his willingness to put certain parts of the manifesto “in the freezer,” the NSC has demanded clarification on the matter and has shown reluctance to engage in talks until this has been addressed. The rejection from the NSC has made the already challenging task of forming a governing coalition even more difficult for Wilders.

