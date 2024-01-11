Newly Discovered Ancient City Sheds Light on Amazonian History

Archaeologists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery in the Amazon rainforest, revealing the existence of a massive ancient city that has been concealed by dense vegetation for thousands of years. This remarkable find challenges our previous understanding of the history and civilization of the Amazonian people.

Located in the Upano area of eastern Ecuador, this ancient city was characterized by a complex network of roads and canals, connecting numerous houses and plazas. Surprisingly, it was believed that people in the Amazon only lived in small settlements or migrated nomadically, making this discovery all the more significant.

Lead researcher, Professor Stephen Rostain, suggests that this find urges us to reevaluate our preconceptions about culture and civilization. The city, estimated to have been built around 2,500 years ago, was inhabited for approximately 1,000 years by a population that likely ranged from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

The extensive excavation efforts were complemented by the use of LiDAR technology, which allowed scientists to scan the area from above, unveiling around 6,000 rectangular platforms arranged in groups of three to six units. These platforms, measuring approximately 20m by 10m and standing 2-3m tall, were likely used for both residential and ceremonial purposes.

A notable feature of the city was the elaborate network of roads and paths, some of which extended over impressive distances. The straight roads, intersecting at right angles, display a level of sophistication that highlights the advanced engineering abilities of the ancient inhabitants. Dr. Antoine Dorison, a co-author of the study, emphasizes the significance of these roads and their potential symbolic meaning.

The researchers also identified canals, believed to have facilitated the management of water, with causeways flanked by ditches. Interestingly, blocked entrances to the settlements suggested threats from nearby communities, indicating the existence of conflicts during that era.

Comparisons with other well-known ancient civilizations, such as the Maya, revealed that this Amazonian society was larger and more complex. The unique architecture, land use, and ceramics discovered in this ancient city set it apart from other societies in South America.

While much remains unknown about the daily lives and precise social structure of the inhabitants, excavations have uncovered pits, hearths, jars, grinding stones, and burnt seeds. The primary focus of the Kilamope and Upano people likely revolved around agriculture, with maize, sweet potatoes, and a type of sweet beer known as “chicha” comprising their diet.

This remarkable discovery represents a significant milestone in our understanding of the ancient civilizations that once thrived in the Amazon rainforest. Professor Rostain, who initially faced skepticism about conducting research in the region, expresses his satisfaction and excitement about unearthing such an important site.

The researchers’ next step involves exploring an adjacent area spanning 300 sq km that has yet to be surveyed. These ongoing efforts are sure to shed further light on the fascinating history of the Amazon and its enigmatic ancient societies.

