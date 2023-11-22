A Cry for Refuge: Rohingya Stranded on Indonesian Beach Seek Safety

SABANG (INDONESIA) – This emotion-laden scene unfolds on the sandy shores of a western Indonesian island, where around 200 Rohingya refugees find themselves stranded. These members of the persecuted minority from Myanmar sit huddled together on the beach, separated from the rest of the island by yellow tape. Though they have fled their homeland in search of safety, the locals of Sabang in Aceh Province have refused to accept them, attempting to push them back out to sea.

A look into their plight reveals a distressing reality. After enduring a harrowing 15 days at sea, Abdul Rahman, a 15-year-old refugee, shares his worries: “We don’t want to go anywhere else, we only want to stay in this country.” This desire for sanctuary has led to a stalemate, with a group of desperate Rohingya now trapped on the beach. Some individuals are overcome with exhaustion, using washed-up ocean debris as makeshift pillows and blankets, while others can be heard crying in despair.

Tragically, this is not an isolated incident. In fact, it marks the third time within a week that Acehnese locals have attempted to send hundreds of Rohingya refugees back out to sea after their arrival on Aceh’s shores. As the numbers continue to rise, it is estimated that over 1,000 Rohingya have made this treacherous journey in the past week alone.

Amidst the chaos, children on the beach continue to play, seemingly oblivious to the tense situation unfolding around them. They build sandcastles and try to protect themselves from the scorching sun. In stark contrast, the new arrivals are denied basic shelter, forced to endure a sleepless night on the sand without bedding.

Abdul Rahman reveals that the Rohingya refugees had come from various camps in Bangladesh, including Kutupalong, the largest refugee camp in the world. After more than two weeks at sea, their boat’s engine eventually succumbed to damage, leaving them stranded. Desperation fills his voice as he questions, “How can we go anywhere? We don’t want to go back.”

The Rohingya have faced immense persecution, forcing them to flee Myanmar. Since the 1990s, over a million Rohingya have sought refuge in foreign lands. Most recently, a 2017 military crackdown has been subjected to a UN genocide investigation. Now, these vulnerable refugees find themselves rejected on the shores of Aceh, a province where locals have their own history of conflict. Sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslims, the Acehnese have traditionally shown compassion.

To address the urgent situation, a United Nations team has rushed to the island, hoping to delay any attempts to send the Rohingya refugees back to sea. Faisal Rahman, an associate from the UN refugee agency, explains that negotiations are underway to prevent their return, as officials and community members are pressuring the UN to relocate the refugees.

Yet, the rejection virus has spread, encompassing even the community. Some Acehnese, weary and frustrated, claim that the Rohingya consume scarce resources and sometimes clash with locals. However, the UN is advocating for the Indonesian government to provide temporary shelter for the refugees, away from the beach.

This latest incident is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by Rohingya refugees who undertake perilous journeys on unsuitable wooden boats. The UN reports that hundreds of refugees died or went missing at sea last year. In their quest for a peaceful and secure life, these refugees have turned to Indonesia, a country they believed would embrace them. But the question remains: why are they being sent back when all they seek is a chance to rebuild their lives free from fear and persecution?

**FAQ**

1. Who are the Rohingya refugees?

– The Rohingya are a minority Muslim ethnic group from Myanmar. They have faced severe persecution and have been forced to flee their homeland in search of safety.

2. Why are they stranded on the Indonesian beach?

– The locals in Sabang, in Aceh Province, have refused to accept the Rohingya refugees, attempting to push them back out to sea.

3. How many Rohingya refugees have arrived in Aceh in the past week?

– It is estimated that over 1,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived on Aceh’s shores in the last week.

4. What is being done to help the stranded refugees?

– The United Nations has dispatched a team to the island to negotiate with officials and community members. They are advocating for temporary shelter for the refugees away from the beach.

5. Why are the refugees being sent back?

– Some locals claim that the Rohingya consume scarce resources and occasionally come into conflict with the community. This has led to a rejection of the refugees.

6. What dangers do the Rohingya face on their journey?

– The UN reports that the journey on unsuitable wooden boats is extremely dangerous. Hundreds of refugees die or go missing at sea each year.