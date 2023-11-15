In a devastating incident that shook the Ukrainian village of Hroza, an Russian missile strike resulted in the loss of 52 lives on Thursday. The aftermath of this tragic event revealed a harrowing reality – the majority of those killed were innocent civilians. This grim revelation contradicted the claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow officials, who insisted that their forces solely targeted military objectives.

As the regional capital, Kharkiv, grappled with the aftermath of the strike, the morgue resembled a somber scene from a horror movie. Dedicated employees tirelessly sifted through the remains of the victims, hoping to piece together their identities. Amidst this heart-wrenching task, a particularly distressing discovery emerged – the lifeless body of Ivan, a young boy believed to be just six years old, who tragically became the sole child casualty of this calamitous attack.

Remarkably, only one body wearing a military uniform was found among the casualties, according to Washington Post journalists at the scene. Workers at the morgue further confirmed that they had not come across any tangible evidence indicating the presence of multiple military personnel among the deceased. Most victims, although mostly older individuals, presented considerable difficulty in identification due to the severe nature of their wounds.

The strikes that occurred on that fateful Thursday marked one of the deadliest incidents in the ongoing 19-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced it as an outright act of terror deliberately perpetrated by Russia. Reports indicated that a grocery store and cafe, serving as a gathering place for residents paying tribute to a fallen soldier, bore the brunt of the attack. The missile responsible for the destruction was identified as a formidable Iskander ballistic cruise missile.

Amidst the anguish and sorrow that engulfed Hroza, questions on the minds of many witnesses and onlookers began to emerge. Below are some frequently asked questions to provide greater context and understanding:

FAQ

Q: What is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine?

A: The conflict in Ukraine is a protracted war that erupted in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The fighting primarily involves Ukrainian government forces and separatist groups supported by Russia.

Q: How long has the war been going on?

A: The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for around 19 months. The conflict has caused immense human suffering and displacement, with countless lives lost.

Q: What was the motive behind the missile strike on Hroza?

A: Ukrainian President Zelensky denounced the strike as a deliberate terrorist attack orchestrated by Russia. The specific motive behind the attack remains unclear, but it tragically claimed the lives of numerous innocent civilians.

Sources:

– Washington Post