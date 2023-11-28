The Unthinkable Trauma Experienced by the Youngest Victims of Terrorism

In a chilling and heartbreaking story, young children who were held hostage by Hamas terrorists are now facing a long and difficult road to recovery. These innocent victims were torn away from their families for nearly two months, enduring unimaginable trauma that may haunt them for the rest of their lives.

Experts believe that the psychological and emotional scars left by this horrific ordeal may never fully heal. According to Dr. Ginio Daphna Dollberg, a clinical and developmental psychologist, the impact of the kidnapping on these children will never be forgotten or completely overcome.

The toll on the victims is evident in the way they speak about their experiences. One 13-year-old girl, for example, describes the events of her captivity as if they happened to someone else. She dissociates herself from the nightmarish torments she endured, speaking about them as mere facts that occurred. It is clear that this young child has yet to process the full extent of the trauma she experienced.

Among the youngest victims is 4-year-old Abigail Edan, who was tragically orphaned when her parents were murdered by Hamas terrorists. Photos of Abigail during her captivity circulated globally, showcasing the innocent face of a child forced to endure the unimaginable. Abigail’s journey has been nothing short of harrowing, as she crawled from underneath her father’s body after he was gunned down, soaked in his blood. She was eventually taken hostage with others from her community.

The impact of such an experience on these children cannot be underestimated. Over a thousand experts in child-welfare fields wrote an open letter to the UN Secretary-General, highlighting the lasting damage caused by prolonged captivity. Every day, every hour, every minute spent as a hostage leaves an indelible mark on these children’s souls and bodies, perpetuating ongoing and irreparable harm.

But there is hope for their future. Research suggests that recovery is possible, especially with the right support systems in place. It will be crucial for these children to have stability and constant caregivers as they try to rebuild their lives. Emphasizing their autonomy and allowing them to make small choices can also aid in their healing process.

The trauma inflicted by this kidnapping plot is unprecedented, leaving mental health professionals to navigate uncharted territory. Never before have they dealt with such extreme levels of trauma. However, the community is dedicated to developing effective approaches to help these children cope and heal.

During their captivity, the hostages faced constant threats, whether from the shelling or the dire conditions in which they were kept. Some were hidden in underground tunnels, deprived of daylight and proper nourishment. The harrowing experience of hearing the sounds of shelling above them, coupled with the scarcity of food, further exacerbated their distress.

While the road to recovery may be long and arduous, there is hope that these children can find healing and move forward. It is essential for society to provide resources and support to ensure that these young victims can reclaim their lives and build a brighter future.

