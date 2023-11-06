Xi Jinping: The Consolidation of Power and the Transformation of China

The rise of Xi Jinping as the leader of China has brought about a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. Like his predecessors, Xi wields power through his control of the Communist Party, the military, and the government. However, he has gone beyond previous limits, consolidating decision-making around himself and intensifying the power of the party over society. Xi’s name, image, and words dominate the media, signaling his authority and influence.

China had been moving towards collective leadership, aiming to prevent the re-emergence of autocratic rule. However, Xi Jinping has dismantled those barriers, ushering in a new era of centralized power. He overturned term limits, erasing factions and installing loyalists to establish sweeping control of the Communist Party. Unlike his predecessors, who adhered to a pattern of decade-long reigns, Xi broke the norm by extending his term beyond the established limits. His justification for an all-powerful party leader is the need to secure China’s rise in a dangerous world.

Xi has also reshaped the party elite by promoting officials with close ties to him. When he first took power, few influential members of the Politburo Standing Committee had personal connections with him. However, by the end of 2022, nearly every member was a protégé or had proven their loyalty to Xi. This restructuring has strengthened his authority and diminished the power of potential rivals.

Another significant aspect of Xi’s consolidation of power is the control he has exerted over the government. While the Communist Party has always been the ultimate decision-maker, previous leaders introduced checks and balances to avoid excessive power concentration. Xi, however, has undone these measures. He has expanded the power of party policy groups, taking away the initiative from government agencies. Several government ministries and agencies have been absorbed into the party, further solidifying Xi’s authority.

Xi has also reinvented the party’s oversight, taking charge of religious and ethnic affairs and founding a national security commission within the party. By subsuming various government agencies under party authority, he has extended his control to multiple domains. Private companies have not been spared from Xi’s reach, as the party has pressured executives and cracked down on corporate practices deemed against the interests of the state.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping’s rise to power has marked a significant transformation in China’s political landscape. He has consolidated power, dismantled barriers to centralized leadership, and intensified the party’s control over society and the government. China’s trajectory under Xi’s rule showcases a bold vision of China as a technologically advanced superpower, guided by an all-powerful leader.