India’s Commitment to Freedom of Speech and Non-violence

India, a vibrant democracy, stands firm in upholding the principles of freedom of speech and expression. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized this while addressing a press conference in Washington DC. He firmly stated that India does not require lessons from others on the concept of freedom of speech, while rejecting the notion that freedom of expression should extend to incitement of violence.

Jaishankar’s remarks shed light on India’s unwavering dedication to protecting the values of free speech. Rather than relying on external guidance, India seeks to guide others in understanding the nuances and limitations of this fundamental right. The minister made it clear that inciting violence in the name of freedom of speech goes against the essence of true democracy. India firmly believes that freedom of speech should not be misused or distorted to promote harm or endanger public safety.

Moreover, Jaishankar posed a thought-provoking question, urging other countries to reflect on how they would respond if faced with similar challenges. He raised the issue of Indian diplomats, embassies, and citizens being subjected to intimidation, inviting empathy from his counterparts. Through this question, Jaishankar aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the challenges India faces in upholding its sovereignty and protecting its people.

While addressing Indian concerns about the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, Jaishankar assured that the issue was being actively discussed. He emphasized the multifaceted nature of the relationship between India and the United States, highlighting the areas of cooperation and common interests they share. By addressing the attack and acknowledging ongoing conversations, Jaishankar demonstrated transparency and a commitment to resolving the matter effectively.

India’s steadfast commitment to freedom of speech and non-violence is a testament to its strong democratic values. The country stands as an example to the world, highlighting the importance of responsible use of freedom of expression while underscoring the need to safeguard public safety and security.