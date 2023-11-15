The Geopolitical Tug of War over the Strait of Hormuz Islands

In the ongoing geopolitical contest between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the strategic Strait of Hormuz islands have become a focal point of contention. Iran, determined to assert its control, is implementing plans to increase the population on the disputed islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, which are currently claimed by the UAE. While both countries have been engaged in a decades-long dispute over these islands, Iran’s recent initiatives are heightening tensions in the region.

To incentivize Iranians to relocate to the islands, Iran is offering free plots of land measuring 300 square meters (3,230 square feet) to potential residents. In addition, the government is providing loans to assist in the construction of homes as part of a national homeownership scheme. Moreover, the requirement to abstain from utilizing government housing facilities since the 1979 revolution and the prohibition on owning multiple homes do not apply to the island residents. This exemption allows applicants to build homes on the islands, provided they commit to residing on them.

One significant draw for families is a recent decree exempting one male family member from mandatory military service if the family commits to living on the island for 12 years. This exemption is expected to attract families who seek to evade the obligation of military service, further contributing to the island’s population growth. Abu Musa, the largest island among the disputed territory, could potentially accommodate an estimated 1.7 million people with its approximately 520,000 residential plots.

The islands, particularly Abu Musa, hold significant importance due to their proximity to the Iranian mainland and their strategic location in the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a crucial maritime passage for oil tankers and warships, making it vital for Iran’s maritime defense. The Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) maintain a presence on Abu Musa and the other islands, ensuring control over this critical thoroughfare. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has specifically ordered the increased population of these islands as a measure to bolster regional security.

The UAE, however, asserts its claim to these islands, risking regional security in the process. The current dispute dates back to 1971 when Iran gained control of the islands following the withdrawal of British forces. Emirati leaders and other Arab countries have supported the UAE’s claims, while Iran staunchly rejects them and refuses to engage in negotiations over their ownership. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), along with China and Russia, has challenged Iran’s rights over the islands through joint statements. In response, Iran summoned the envoys of China and Russia, previously seen as potential allies, expressing its displeasure.

To assert its sovereignty, Iran conducted military drills on the islands, showcasing its readiness to defend its territorial claims. The IRGC positioned missile defense systems, anti-aircraft weaponry, and unveiled a new vessel armed with long-range missiles. The IRGC’s navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, emphasized the islands’ significance to the Iranian nation and the duty to protect their honor.

In the face of these developments, the question of how this geopolitical tug of war will unfold remains. The increased population on the disputed islands not only secures Iran’s control but also challenges the UAE’s claims. The ongoing competition for dominance in the Strait of Hormuz and the symbolic significance attributed to the islands creates a complex and volatile situation in this strategically vital region.

(source: Al Jazeera)