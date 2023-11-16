The Rising Tensions: Examining India’s Interreligious Divide

In recent days, a series of disturbing attacks has left the Muslim community in India shaken and fearful. The incidents, though seemingly unrelated, have one common denominator – the victims were all Muslim. In a country where sectarian violence has been on the rise, these attacks have only exacerbated existing tensions.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to power in 2014, incidents targeting the Muslim minority have become alarmingly frequent. Hardline vigilante groups, empowered by the current regime, have carried out acts of persecution and violence against Muslims. Hate speech and calls for violence against the community have been platformed in rallies and marches. Discriminatory policies have been implemented, and Muslim homes have been demolished, particularly in BJP-controlled states.

As India approaches an election next year, with Modi expected to win a third term, many fear that violence and hostility will continue to worsen. The pursuit of electoral victories often leads political parties to exploit religious divisions, further splintering society along religious lines. Unfortunately, Modi has chosen to remain silent on the recent events, leaving many with a sense of unease.

One of the attacks that garnered significant attention involved a physiotherapist named Zarin Khan. On her way home from work, she was brutally assaulted by a group of Hindu men, who ripped off her hijab, molested her, and hurled religious insults. In her desperate plea for help, she was met with laughter and a chilling statement that she could do nothing, as the administration was under their control.

Another horrifying incident involved a railway officer named Chetan Singh, who embarked on a shooting spree, targeting and killing three Muslim men. Singh brazenly justified his actions by proclaiming that these individuals operated from Pakistan and that if people wanted to live in India, they must vote for Modi and another prominent Hindu monk, Yogi Adityanath. Singh’s act is now being classified as a hate crime.

A grieving brother named Mohammad Sanaullah expressed his disbelief and fear following the murder of his brother, an imam named Mohammad Saad. Saad was killed in a mosque by a mob of over 100 Hindu men. Despite the presence of police, the attack on the young cleric was heinous and merciless. Saad, along with two others, was shot and killed, leaving the Muslim community in shock and anguish.

These attacks have left Muslims in India questioning their safety and the future of their community. The pain and apprehension are palpable. The incident at the mosque in Gurgaon, a city near the capital of Delhi, demonstrates that even in urban areas, where one would expect greater security, Muslims are not guaranteed protection.

Furthermore, the attack on the mosque and Muslim-owned businesses was perceived as retaliation for an earlier incident. A rally organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a hardline Hindu group with ties to the BJP, took a violent turn when it passed through a Muslim-majority district. Weapons were brandished, anti-Muslim slogans were raised, and clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims. Three mosques were vandalized, two home guards officers were killed, and tensions reached a boiling point.

The rising interreligious tensions in India call for urgent attention and action. The government, its leaders, and society as a whole must come together to condemn the violence and work towards fostering a culture of inclusivity and harmony. The well-being and security of all religious communities should be the shared responsibility of every citizen.

The lingering question remains: how can Muslims feel safe in a society where attacks based on their religious identity persist? It is a question that must be addressed promptly and comprehensively if India is to truly progress as a diverse and united nation.

FAQ

Q: What is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a Hindu nationalist political party in India. It has been in power since 2014, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its helm.

Q: What are hardline vigilante groups?

Hardline vigilante groups are extremist organizations that take the law into their own hands and use violent means to achieve their ideological objectives.

Q: What is hate speech?

Hate speech refers to any form of communication, whether verbal, written, or symbolic, that offends, threatens, or insults individuals or groups based on attributes such as race, religion, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, etc.

Q: What is a hate crime?

A hate crime is a criminal act committed against a person or property, motivated by the perpetrator’s bias or intolerance towards the victim’s race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or other characteristic.

Q: What is the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)?

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is a Hindu nationalist organization known for its involvement in promoting Hindu causes and ideologies.

Q: What does inclusivity mean?

Inclusivity refers to the practice or policy of incorporating individuals from different backgrounds, identities, or communities into mainstream society, without prejudice or discrimination.

Q: What steps can be taken to promote religious harmony?

Promoting religious harmony requires education, dialogue, and a commitment to respect and understanding. Encouraging interfaith interactions, fostering empathy, and implementing laws that protect religious freedom are some of the steps that can help create an environment of harmony and coexistence.

Sources:

– BBC

– Al Jazeera