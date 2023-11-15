New Leadership in Slovakia: Potential Impact on Ukraine War

In a surprising turn of events, the recent parliamentary elections in Slovakia have resulted in a victory for the pro-Russia party, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico. This outcome has raised concerns about the potential impact on the ongoing Ukraine war. Fico’s party, Smer-SD, secured almost 23 percent of the vote, granting them the opportunity to replace the existing technocrat government, which has been supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The new coalition government is likely to consist of the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party, with 14.7 percent of the votes, and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party, known for its pro-Russian stance, which received 5.6 percent. On the other hand, the Progressive Slovakia party, a liberal and pro-West newcomer, trailed behind with 18 percent of the votes.

Although accepting the election results, Michal Simecka, the leader of the Progressive Slovakia party, expressed concerns about the future of Slovakia under Fico’s leadership. He stated, “It’s bad news for Slovakia, and it would be even worse if Robert Fico manages to create a government.”

One of the key messages of Fico’s campaign was a refusal to provide military support to Ukraine and lift the sanctions against Russia. Fico argued that Slovakia has other pressing issues, such as energy prices and living costs, to address. He pledged to initiate peace talks but made it clear that Slovakia would no longer support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Historically, Fico had opposed Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, warning that it could lead to a global conflict. His views on the conflict in Ukraine aligned with Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who has often clashed with the European Union. Fico’s victory raises concerns that Slovakia may follow a similar path as Hungary, adopting policies that deviate from the unified front of European countries in supporting Ukraine.

Slovakia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2014. The country opened its borders to refugees fleeing the conflict and played a crucial role as a logistical hub for NATO’s efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine. In terms of financial support, Slovakia ranked among the top five European donors to Kyiv based on its gross domestic product.

With the election results, Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine is expected to come to an end, including the sharing of intelligence and transportation routes. This significant shift in policy may have broader political implications, potentially weakening the unity among European countries in supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

Another concern surrounding Fico’s return to power is the potential alignment of Slovakia’s policies with those of Hungary’s Orban. Both leaders have demonstrated opposition to immigration and have called for stricter border controls. Fico has emphasized the need to restart border controls with Hungary, citing the necessity of addressing the perceived threat posed by migrants.

As Slovakia enters this new political landscape, it is uncertain how Fico’s leadership will shape the country’s foreign policy and its stance on the Ukraine war. The implications of a pro-Russia government in Slovakia have drawn attention not only from Ukraine but also from its Western allies. Only time will tell how these developments will impact the ongoing conflict and regional dynamics.

