Kibbutz Mefalsim: Defying the Odds in the Face of Hamas Attacks

When Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by breaking through the Gaza fence, the community of Kibbutz Mefalsim found themselves on the front lines. Armed with AK-47 rifles and grenade launchers, the militants seemed to have intricate knowledge of the kibbutz’s layout and security. However, their detailed attack plans did not fully come to fruition, thanks to the bravery of a small group of volunteer guards who defended their neighbors in dramatic firefights.

The attack plans, recovered from the body of a slain Hamas fighter, were posted online by an Israeli first responder group. The documents revealed that Hamas had collected remarkably detailed information about the kibbutz’s guards, security measures, and infrastructure. Yarden Reskin, a member of Mefalsim’s volunteer security force, expressed his shock at the level of detail in the plans. “They knew everything,” Reskin said. “They had very, very good intel.”

Similar documents outlining plans to attack the neighboring kibbutz of Sa’ad were also obtained, with a chilling goal of inflicting maximum human casualties. However, both attacks faced unexpected resistance, and no deaths were reported among the kibbutz residents.

The fact that the actual attacks did not align entirely with the plans highlights the chaos that unfolded during the assault. Hamas fighters encountered less resistance from the Israeli military than they had anticipated, despite Israel’s remarkable security measures and intelligence operations.

While CNN translated the documents, their origin has not been independently verified. Hamas officials refrained from providing substantial comment or confirming the plans. Counterterrorism and intelligence expert Matthew Levitt noted that the level of planning and granularity in the documents was surprising, suggesting a meticulously planned operation by Hamas.

The question of civilian casualties arises as Israeli officials and experts argue that inflicting harm on non-combatants was indeed part of Hamas’ mission. Levitt stated that killing civilians was precisely what they planned to do. The debate continues with Hamas officials claiming that their fighters were instructed not to target women and children.

Although outnumbered and outgunned, the residents of Kibbutz Mefalsim displayed remarkable resilience and bravery in the face of the Hamas attack. As the rockets rained down on their community, they heeded the alerts and sought refuge in bomb shelters. Despite the danger, the volunteer guards put their lives on the line to protect their fellow residents, defying the odds and showcasing the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.