Preparing for Conflict in the Indo-Pacific: US Army Pacific’s Training Exercise

Capt. Sam Soliday stands on a gravel airstrip in Hawaii, surrounded by troops from various nations, all participating in a massive training exercise. This exercise, called JPMRC 24-01, simulates a large-scale conflict in the Pacific against a peer adversary. While Army officials prefer to keep the specific adversary unnamed, it is clear that the focus is on the potential for a conflict with China.

One major difference in this training exercise is the scenario: an inter-island conflict. According to Soliday, as an intelligence officer, the complexity of this problem set involves moving assets from different islands and navigating challenging terrains such as steep gulches and desolate areas. The goal is to train the light fighters and combat aviation brigades to operate effectively in these austere environments.

In the past, the U.S. Army conducted similar exercises in California and Louisiana, which required packing up and sailing through the Panama Canal. However, staying within the Indo-Pacific region is crucial for preparedness. This exercise utilizes watercraft and aircraft from the Pacific Air Forces to transport troops and equipment to different islands, ensuring continuous training without the delays of long-distance travel.

The joint nature of this exercise is also significant. With the involvement of the Pacific Fleet, Special Operations Command, and the U.S. Marine Corps, this training provides a unique opportunity for joint tactical training. According to Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, the benefits of having the joint force in Hawaii cannot be overstated.

For soldiers like Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Francis, a senior instructor pilot, this exercise is about building combat power and readiness. The diverse terrains of Hawaii, including oceans, mountain ranges, and a desert environment, offer real-world training value for operating between islands. This kind of training prepares them for any crisis or conflict that may arise.

The challenges of operating in a jungle environment are also emphasized. Maj. Ryan Yamauchi, the artillery executive officer of the 25th Infantry Division, highlights the need to modify tactics and techniques for jungle warfare. Massing firepower becomes crucial, whether through howitzers or rocket capabilities, to effectively engage the enemy.

Communication also presents challenges in these environments. Maj. John Azbill, overseeing communication from a camouflaged command post, explains that the jungle terrain interferes with electromagnetic waves, unlike the open desert. This necessitates adaptations in signal transmission and operation for the Signal Corps and the signal community.

It is important to note that despite the scenarios and messaging, the training exercise is not specifically designed for a particular threat. According to Col. R.J. Garcia, the 25th ID deputy commander for support, the purpose is to challenge leadership at all levels, ensuring agility and readiness against any adversary. Training in Hawaii allows for the participation of partner nations and services while familiarizing them with the environment they may encounter in future conflicts.

In a demonstration of solidarity and cooperation, troops from different nations, including Thai soldiers and infantry troops from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, work together to defend a fictional country against an aggressor. Building trust, confidence, and a joint front against the enemy is a crucial aspect of this exercise.

As tensions continue to rise in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Army’s preparation for potential conflicts is vital. Through exercises like JPMRC 24-01, they are honing their skills, adapting to challenging environments, and fostering alliances with partner nations. This comprehensive training ensures that they are ready to face any future threat to peace and security in the region.

