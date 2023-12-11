Determined Ukrainian Civilians Defend Kherson Against Russian Occupation

In a courageous display of resilience, Ukrainian civilians in the region of Kherson stood up against the Russian occupation that lasted for eight months. Unable to bear the tyranny imposed by the Russian forces, these brave individuals refused to surrender, despite facing severe torture and intimidation.

One survivor, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, endured electric shocks and the threat of having his arms broken while under Russian custody. The occupiers demanded information about the Ukrainian resistance, but he remained steadfast in his silence. Joining the Ukrainian army afterward, he explained, “Because they’re young guys, they have families, children. And I am Ukrainian. I just couldn’t.”

The occupation of Kherson by Russian troops began shortly after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. However, the people of Kherson immediately rebelled against the occupation. Armed with flags and sheer determination, citizens confronted Russian tear gas and bullets. Among them was Vitalii, a wedding planner, who rallied ten friends from various backgrounds, including a farmer, coffee shop owner, and firefighter, to form a civilian resistance unit.

With minimal firearm experience, this unlikely team established an improvised base near the Dnipro River and conducted hit-and-run raids, including an attack on a small Russian boat. Vitalii claimed that their unit successfully eliminated several Russian officers during the operation. Today, he serves in Ukraine’s special forces, driven by a deeply rooted sense of defending his homeland.

Borys Silenkov, a former governor of the province, also joined the resistance despite being told he was too old to enlist. Silenkov, at 62 years old, demonstrated unwavering dedication to his country. Employing Molotov cocktails, he and others confront the occupiers directly. Silenkov recalled, “I told myself, ‘No. I won’t flee. This is my land. This is my region.'”

His commitment was put to the test when he was ambushed and shot. Though his bulletproof jacket protected him from two bullets, he sustained significant injuries, including a fractured leg. Determined not to be captured alive, Silenkov used a heated knife to remove loose muscles from his chest and stitched himself back up. He believed that surrendering would mean certain torture and death at the hands of the Russians.

A female resistance fighter, who also wishes to remain anonymous, shared her harrowing experience of being arrested and tortured alongside her partner. The Russians subjected her to forced consumption of vodka and burned her legs with boiling water. Enduring their torment, she expressed her thoughts, “They put a gun to my eyes and said, ‘I’m going to shoot you!’ I wanted him to shoot me, I wanted it to happen quickly, not to be tortured. I was only thinking about my children, so that [the Russians] don’t get hold of them. I only thought about my children.”

Fortunately, she and her partner were released after the Russians failed to find any incriminating evidence. They had regularly wiped their phones to ensure no leads could be obtained. These acts of defiance and clever evasion tactics were emblematic of the Ukrainian people’s determination to protect their loved ones and maintain their freedom.

While some civilians joined the resistance, others voluntarily joined the Ukrainian army. Overnight, these individuals transformed into soldiers, donning new uniforms lacking any insignia. Despite being ill-equipped, undertrained, and facing elite Russian troops, they stood as the last line of defense for their families. Tragically, twenty-eight volunteers, including both soldiers and civilians, lost their lives during a fierce battle in Kherson’s Lilac Park on March 1, 2022.

One soldier, Kostiantyn Kozak, even returned from retirement twice to fight alongside his compatriots. His dedication and the unwavering spirit of countless other Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in Kherson embody the resoluteness of a nation united in the face of adversity.

