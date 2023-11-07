Ukrainian Counteroffensive in Southeastern Ukraine Focuses on Neutralizing Russian Advantage

The Ukrainian forces engaged in a counteroffensive in the southeast of the country are employing strategic measures to neutralize Russia’s numerical advantage, according to retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges. While there have been concerns about the slow pace of the counteroffensive and its potential for territorial gains, Hodges emphasizes that the Ukrainian focus on targeting Russian artillery, headquarters, and logistics hubs is part of a larger strategic plan.

Hodges argues that the Ukrainian effort is not solely about territorial gains, but rather achieving operational objectives through a multidomain approach. This approach involves utilizing air, land, sea, cyber, information, and special forces to disrupt Russian capabilities. By targeting the Russian advantages of mass and mobility and diminishing their ability to support their troops, the Ukrainians aim to make it difficult for the Russians to maintain control.

The primary objective of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is to sever the “land bridge” that connects occupied Crimea to western Russia. This land bridge serves as a strategic success for Russian President Vladimir Putin and enables potential future expansion along the Ukrainian Black Sea coast. By cutting off this supply line and isolating Crimea, the Ukrainian forces aim to make it untenable for the Russian military presence, eventually leading to its liberation.

Although the counteroffensive has been slower than desired, Ukrainian officials remain confident in their chances for success. Criticism from some factions within the Pentagon regarding the progress and methods employed by the Ukrainian forces is unwarranted, according to Hodges. He stresses the importance of recognizing the unique challenges faced by the Ukrainians and highlights the significance of air superiority, which they currently lack.

Overall, the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southeast of the country is focused on neutralizing Russian advantages through targeted strikes on artillery, headquarters, and logistics hubs. The strategic objective is to sever the land bridge to Crimea and isolate the region, making it untenable for the Russian military. While the progress may not meet everyone’s expectations, it is important to acknowledge the complexities and unique circumstances of the Ukrainian situation.