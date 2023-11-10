Russia Continues to Acquire Western Microchips to Strengthen its Military Arsenal

New analysis reveals that Russia is continuously importing Western microchips to power its smartphones and laptops, which are also being used to fuel its military arsenal. These advanced Western technologies, including semiconductors and other components, are being sourced through intermediary countries like China, according to trade data and manifests analyzed by CNBC.

In 2022, Russia imported semiconductor technologies worth $2.5 billion, reflecting an increase from $1.8 billion in 2021. Semiconductors and microchips are vital in modern warfare as they power various military equipment such as drones, radios, missiles, and armored vehicles.

The evasion and avoidance of sanctions employed by Russia to acquire these critical components are alarmingly bold. According to a report from the KSE Institute, a collection of 58 pieces of Russian weaponry recovered from the Ukrainian battlefield contained over 1,000 Western components, primarily Western semiconductor technologies. These components, subject to export controls, are still finding their way into Russia through convoluted trade routes via China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, ultimately contributing to Russia’s pre-war stockpiles.

The study from the KSE Institute also indicates that many of these foreign components come from US-based companies, as well as Ukrainian allies like Japan and Germany. Although it remains unclear whether these companies are aware of the final destination of their goods, Swiss authorities are working with them to educate them on potential red flags.

It’s challenging to prevent strictly civilian microelectronics from crossing borders, particularly when they are deeply intertwined in global supply chains. Sanctions on Russia are primarily limited to Ukraine’s Western allies, allowing other countries to continue trading with Russia. This situation presents an opportunity for the Russian military and intelligence services to take advantage of the difficulty in policing the flow of civilian microelectronics.

China plays a significant role in these trade flows, being the largest exporter of microchips and other technology to Russia. Chinese sellers, including those in Hong Kong, accounted for over 87% of total Russian semiconductor imports in Q4 2022. Interestingly, more than half of these goods were not manufactured in China but were produced elsewhere and shipped to Russia through Chinese and Hong Kong-based intermediaries.

Russia has also increased imports from intermediary countries in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East since its invasion of Ukraine. Exports to Russia from countries like Georgia, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan have surged, with vehicles, aircraft, and vessels being a significant part of the increase. However, direct trade between these countries and Russia has declined while their exports to the European Union and the United Kingdom have risen.

The continuous acquisition of Western microchips by Russia for both civilian and military purposes raises questions about the effectiveness of sanctions and export controls. With global supply chains intertwined and various trade routes available, preventing these critical components from reaching Russia’s military poses a significant challenge for the international community.