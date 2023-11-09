Russia Continues to Acquire Western Microchips for Military Use Through Trade Routes

New analysis reveals that Russia is still able to source Western microchips and other advanced technologies to power its military arsenal. Despite export controls and trade bans, trade data and manifests show that Moscow is importing an increased number of semiconductors through intermediary countries such as China.

In 2022, Russia imported $2.5 billion worth of semiconductor technologies, up from $1.8 billion the previous year. These semiconductors and microchips are crucial components in modern warfare, used to power equipment like drones, radios, missiles, and armored vehicles. The Kyiv School of Economics’ KSE Institute analyzed 58 pieces of Russian military equipment recovered from Ukraine’s battlefield and found over 1,000 foreign components, primarily Western semiconductor technologies.

While some advanced technologies are subject to Western sanctions on Russia, many are considered dual-use items with civilian and military applications, making them harder to regulate. However, a significant portion of these products originates from Western nations with trade bans against Russia. Two-thirds of the foreign components identified in Russian military equipment come from companies headquartered in the U.S., with others originating from countries like Japan and Germany.

The trade routes through intermediary countries like China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have enabled these Western-produced critical components to enter Russia, adding to the country’s pre-war stockpiles. Russia’s ability to source these components for its military despite export controls is concerning to analysts.

Global supply chains make it difficult to enforce strict controls on civilian microelectronics that can also be used in military applications, allowing Russia to take advantage of this situation. China is the largest exporter of microchips and other technology to Russia, accounting for over 87% of total Russian semiconductor imports in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, Russia has increased its imports from intermediary countries in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

This ongoing acquisition of Western microchips for military use has prompted calls from Western allies to tighten sanctions or impose secondary sanctions on entities operating within intermediary countries. The European Union, for example, recently adopted a new package of sanctions to restrict the sale of specified sanctioned goods and technology to certain third countries acting as intermediaries for Russia.

Despite these efforts, some remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these measures, particularly when it comes to major global trade partners. The challenge lies in regulating the flow of microchips and other advanced technologies, which are deeply intertwined in global supply chains. As long as convoluted trade routes exist and intermediary countries facilitate the transfer, Russia will continue to acquire the necessary components for its military capabilities.