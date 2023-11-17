How U.S. Bomb Kits Could Revolutionize Israel’s Military Strategy

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States has made a significant move that could potentially reshape the military capabilities of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). The U.S. has reportedly approved the transfer of bomb kits worth $320 million to Israel, equipping them with advanced precision-guided munitions. This development has the potential to fundamentally change Israel’s approach to conducting airstrikes in Gaza.

The IDF has long been committed to demilitarizing Gaza and neutralizing the threat posed by Hamas. In response to the deadliest militant attack in Israeli history orchestrated by Hamas, the Israeli government launched a series of devastating airstrikes on Gaza. While Hamas claims that over 11,200 Palestinians have been killed since these airstrikes began, Israeli officials report a death toll of 1,200 in Israel due to Hamas’ attack.

As concerns regarding civilian casualties mount and calls for a ceasefire amplify, the U.S. decision to transfer precision-guided bomb equipment to Israel comes into focus. These bomb kits, known as the Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, can transform regular unguided bombs into highly accurate GPS-guided munitions. With firing ranges of up to 62 miles, these weapons have the potential to significantly reduce civilian casualties as Israeli forces target areas where Hamas operates in Gaza.

While the transfer of the bomb kits has been confirmed by anonymous officials, the Department of State (DOS) has refrained from providing public confirmation or comment due to restrictions on discussing licensed direct commercial sales cases. However, the DOS emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense against a terrorist group like Hamas, particularly in the wake of the October 7 attack. The DOS also emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian harm and acknowledged the need for targeted and careful military operations.

Unsurprisingly, this move has sparked criticism and concern from some individuals and politicians. Representative Omar Ilhan, a Minnesota Democrat, voiced her disapproval of the SPICE weapons transfer, accusing the Israeli government of committing war crimes. Ilhan highlighted the significant military aid the U.S. already provides to Israel and called for congressional oversight to prevent weapons sales that violate national and international laws.

Despite these reservations, the State Department reportedly did not formally notify congressional leaders of the weapons transfer until October 31, indicating a lack of transparency. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to agree to humanitarian pauses and allow aid into Gaza while providing civilians with the opportunity to leave. The White House, however, remains hesitant to call for a ceasefire, fearing that it may give Hamas an opportunity to launch further attacks on Israel.

As this conflict continues to unfold, it is clear that the transfer of bomb kits from the U.S. to Israel holds significant implications for both parties involved. It remains to be seen how these advanced precision-guided munitions will impact Israel’s military strategy and the ongoing efforts to mitigate civilian casualties in Gaza. Only time will reveal the true extent of this development and its implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

