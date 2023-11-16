Tropical Storm Philippe Brings Risk of Flooding to the Northeast

Tropical Storm Philippe is set to collide with a strong cold front over the weekend, resulting in the transport of tropical moisture across the Northeast. This could lead to an increased risk of flooding in an area that has already experienced heavy rainfall. Although the storm is currently far from the US mainland, its projected track shares similarities with Hurricane Lee in September.

Philippe is predicted to approach New England as a tropical storm on Sunday, potentially losing some of its tropical characteristics as it nears the coast. Whether it is classified as a tropical storm or a post-tropical storm upon landfall, the intensity of rain and wind will remain the same.

Anticipate a wet weekend across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, but the location of the heaviest rainfall will depend on Philippe’s trajectory in the coming days. Presently, areas such as New England and northern New York are most likely to experience heavy rain and potential flooding. The Climate Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 slight risk of excessive rainfall for these regions on Saturday.

However, the focal point for the heaviest rainfall could shift if low pressure forces Philippe closer to the mid-Atlantic. This potential shift increases concerns as another deluge in this area would be particularly worrisome.

Parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast were recently inundated by record-breaking rainfall, with the New York City tri-state area being heavily impacted. Although the heavy rainfall this weekend is not expected to be as severe, New York and New England could still see 1 to 2 inches of rain. The heaviest rain is likely to occur in a more concentrated area of New England, with amounts closer to 2 to 4 inches.

In addition to the rainfall, gusty winds may be experienced in parts of New England and Atlantic Canada as Philippe approaches landfall on Saturday and Saturday night. While Philippe’s winds are expected to maintain tropical storm strength, it is possible that the storm itself may not be fully tropical by the time it reaches land.

Bermuda is also at risk of being struck by the tropical storm. Although landfalls on the island are rare due to its small size, Philippe is projected to come in close contact with Bermuda after passing the US Virgin Islands. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the island, as Philippe’s strong wind gusts and heavy rain could cause significant impact. The severity of the storm on Bermuda will depend on its strength and proximity to the island. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are anticipated during its closest pass on Friday, with rain beginning as early as Thursday.

Overall, Philippe is expected to maintain tropical storm status as it brushes past Bermuda, minimizing the risk of widespread damage but still leaving the possibility of power outages.

