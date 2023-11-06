Devastating Earthquake in Morocco Claims Thousands of Lives

A catastrophic earthquake has struck Morocco, resulting in a devastating loss of life and widespread destruction. With a death toll surpassing 2,000 people, this is the deadliest earthquake the country has experienced in decades. The earthquake originated in the High Atlas Mountains, an area inhabited by approximately 840,000 individuals.

Rescue operations have been severely hindered by the challenging mountainous terrain and the extensive debris that has blocked roads. The affected region is in dire need of assistance, as survivors struggle to navigate the wreckage and locate their loved ones. Tragically, one resident shared the heartbreaking reality of the situation, stating that there is a lack of support to retrieve the deceased from under the ruins, with the village being in an extremely precarious state.

