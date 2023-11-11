Addressing Suicidal Thoughts: How to Provide Support and Seek Help

Over the past two decades, the United States has witnessed a distressing increase of approximately 36% in suicide rates. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2021 alone, there were over 48,000 suicides, equating to one life lost every 11 minutes.

The gravity of these numbers becomes even more staggering when we consider the millions of individuals who have seriously contemplated suicide. According to estimates by the CDC, around 12.3 million adults in 2021 had suicidal thoughts, with 3.5 million devising a plan and over 1.5 million attempting suicide.

Recognizing the signs of potential suicide intentions is crucial in order to provide assistance to those in need. Some of these warning signs, as compiled by the Suicide Lifeline, include:

Talking about wanting to die or kill themselves

Searching for methods to end their life, such as online research or acquiring a weapon

Expressing hopelessness or a lack of purpose to live

Feeling trapped or overwhelmed by unbearable pain

Believing they are a burden to others

Increasing substance abuse

Displaying anxiety, agitation, or engaging in reckless behavior

Experiencing significant changes in sleep patterns

Withdrawing from social interactions or isolating themselves

Showing anger and expressing thoughts of seeking revenge

Exhibiting extreme mood swings

It’s important to note that not all individuals contemplating suicide will exhibit these signs, and there are common misconceptions and stigmas surrounding suicide that can hinder those in crisis from seeking help. Engaging in conversations with a crisis counselor through talking or texting can provide invaluable insights and support for either yourself or a loved one.

FAQ

Q: Where can I find assistance if someone I know might be at risk of suicide in the United States?

A: In the United States, you can reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by texting or calling 988. This lifeline offers around-the-clock free and confidential support for individuals undergoing a suicidal crisis or experiencing distress. Spanish-speaking individuals can also text AYUDA to 988 for support in Spanish, and support in other languages is available by calling 988. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can access the 988 Videophone for assistance.

A web chat option is also available through their website for individuals who prefer online communication.

Q: What other resources are available for suicide prevention in the United States?

A: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides comprehensive services, including guidance on how to handle situations involving suicidal language on social media. Additionally, for Veterans, active service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their loved ones, the Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 988 (press 1), through text at 838255, or via online chat with a VA responder. The Veterans Crisis Line offers 24/7 free support and is accessible to individuals regardless of their enrollment in VA benefits or healthcare. Other forms of assistance and support groups for Veterans can be found on their website.

The Trevor Project extends its support to the LGBTQ community by offering free suicide prevention counseling. The Trevor Project’s counselors can be contacted by calling 1-866-488-7386, texting START to 678-678, or initiating a webchat through their website.

Crisis Text Line provides confidential text conversations 24/7 with trained counselors. Individuals can reach Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, accessing their online chat, or messaging via WhatsApp. Their website also provides in-depth guidance on suicide prevention.

For youth-specific crisis care, Boys Town offers support 24/7 through phone calls at 1-800-448-3000 or text messages by texting VOICE to 20121. Email communication and their mood app are alternative methods of reaching out for assistance.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention plays a crucial role in raising awareness by organizing conferences and community walks for survivors and their families. Their #RealConvo Guide serves as a valuable resource, offering insights on how to seek help and initiate conversations.

Q: What resources are available for those seeking help outside of the United States?

A: The International Association for Suicide Prevention provides a global directory of resources and international hotlines for individuals seeking support beyond US borders. Befrienders Worldwide is another organization that can offer assistance. Crisis Text Line also provides a list of international text numbers on their website.

Supporting non-profit organizations engaged in suicide counseling, prevention, and education is another meaningful way to contribute. Many of these organizations rely on volunteers and provide training programs to equip individuals with necessary counseling skills.

While seeking help for oneself or for others confronted with suicidal thoughts can be challenging, it is essential to remember that support systems exist to provide guidance, understanding, and a lifeline when it matters most.