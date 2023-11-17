The Unprecedented Presidential Trip: Navigating the Perils of a Country at War

As Air Force One soared above the vast Atlantic Ocean, carrying President Biden to war-torn Israel, it became apparent that this would be no ordinary visit. The security measures put in place for this journey were unparalleled, as the threat of rocket attacks from Hamas loomed over the entire trip. Even the journalists accompanying the President were given instructions on how to protect themselves and avoid potential danger.

Instead of relying on traditional press briefings, the security team distributed pocket-sized notecards to the journalists, outlining the necessary steps to take in the event of an air raid siren. From being under the wing of Air Force One on the tarmac to the motorcade heading into Tel Aviv, every potential scenario was covered. It was a clear indication of the uncertainty and risks surrounding this visit.

The primary objective of President Biden’s trip was to deter Iran and its proxy forces in the region. By actively engaging with Israeli officials and showcasing his support, he aimed to prevent the conflict from escalating further. However, the situation on the ground was volatile, with daily rocket attacks and escalating violence.

Air Force One was scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion International Airport, well within the range of Hamas rockets from Gaza. The airport had been targeted before, with even Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany having to be evacuated due to air raid sirens. It was a place that many international airlines had deemed too hazardous, ceasing their flights altogether.

This trip was unlike anything seen before in presidential visits. Previous presidents had flown to countries at war under tight secrecy and controlled circumstances. Whether it was Franklin D. Roosevelt’s trip to Casablanca during World War II or George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s visits to Afghanistan and Iraq, their safety was prioritized, and their arrivals were concealed until after they landed.

In contrast, President Biden’s journey to a war-torn country was publicly announced in advance. While the specific details of his schedule were meant to be confidential until his arrival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Israel published this information ahead of time. It was a bold move that reflected the heightened tensions and urgency felt by both countries.

The security briefing given to the journalists on Air Force One was an extraordinary experience. Even for seasoned war correspondents who had covered conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, this was unfamiliar territory. They were informed that if an air raid siren sounded (known as “azaka” in Israel), they would have approximately one minute to seek safety if the rocket was heading their way. They were given specific instructions on what to do if the siren went off during the president’s arrival on the tarmac or while in the motorcade.

As President Biden addressed the challenges faced by Israel, he also announced a pledge of $100 million in aid to support civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. This visit was a demonstration of solidarity and a statement of intent to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

In an era where instant global communication is the norm, the risks and complexities of flying a president into a war zone are magnified. The responsibilities and dangers faced by journalists covering such visits have never been more pronounced. It is a testament to the commitment of both the president and the press to ensure that the world stays informed despite the risks involved.

