Discover the Secrets to Beating Jet Lag and Making the Most of Your Vacation

If you’re planning a last-minute summer getaway, ensuring you make the most of your vacation is essential. There’s nothing worse than feeling exhausted and jet-lagged while exploring incredible landmarks or diving into the depths of the ocean. So, how can you conquer jet lag and make the most of your travel experience? We’ve gathered insights from our experienced staff here at NPR’s International Desk to help you out.

While jet lag research is limited, many studies focus on athletes who frequently travel across time zones. These athletes, much like our dedicated journalists, are expected to perform at their best despite the challenges of jet lag. A recent consensus statement published in the journal Sports Medicine provides valuable insights into managing jet lag and travel fatigue. David Stevens, a physiologist from Flinders University, highlights the importance of understanding our body’s circadian rhythms and utilizing external factors, known as zeitgebers, to regulate them.

To beat jet lag, it’s recommended to start adjusting to your new time zone a few days before your trip begins. Stevens suggests gradually shifting your sleep schedule by going to bed an hour later each night for westward travel. Similarly, allowing yourself to sleep in an hour later each morning can also aid in the adjustment process. On the other hand, when traveling eastward, adjusting becomes more challenging and may take up to 10 days to fully acclimate.

While there are various jet lag apps available, one app that’s received positive feedback is Time Shifter. This app creates a customized plan based on your travel schedule, advising you on when to expose yourself to natural light, consume caffeine, and consider taking melatonin. Streamlining your routine according to the app’s recommendations has proven to be highly effective.

So, seize the opportunity to enjoy your vacation without being plagued by jet lag. Start implementing these strategies and use technology to your advantage. With the right approach, you’ll be able to sync your internal clock with your destination’s time zone, allowing you to make the most of your travel adventures. Safe travels!