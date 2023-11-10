The World Scout Jamboree: Lessons Learned from South Korea’s Chaotic Event

Overflowing trash bins, dirty toilets, and bug-infested fields were just a few of the challenges faced by 40,000 teenage scouts at the recent World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. As the first global gathering of scouts since the pandemic, this event was highly anticipated. However, it quickly turned into a logistical nightmare, leaving organizers scrambling to rectify the situation before a looming typhoon forced the evacuation of the campsite.

Despite South Korea’s reputation for hosting successful international events, documents and interviews reveal that the jamboree was plagued by unheeded warnings and inadequate preparation. As early as 2017, officials were aware of potential problems with the chosen campsite, which was located on reclaimed mud flats. A review of government reports showed concerns about the lack of shade, heat mitigation measures, and sufficient toilet facilities.

The campsite’s location in an open field without trees made it necessary to create shade and shelters to ensure the participants’ safety, as noted in a government report. Moreover, adequate toilets and odor control were emphasized to avoid damaging the nation’s reputation. However, subsequent reports revealed that the original plans to establish a forest at the campsite were hindered by the land’s high salinity, rendering them impractical. Although efforts were made to cool the area using tunnels made of vines, these measures proved insufficient.

The arrival of the scouts coincided with unusually high temperatures, leading to a surge in heat-related illnesses, insect bites, and other health issues. To address the situation, organizers dispatched additional medical personnel, supplies, and water trucks. Despite these efforts, the UK Scouts’ chief executive, Matt Hyde, made the difficult decision to withdraw the largest contingent due to concerns over hygiene, food availability, and overall safety.

Sanitary conditions, particularly unsanitary toilets, emerged as one of the event’s major challenges, according to Kim Hyun-sook, the co-head of the organizing committee. Recognizing the severity of the issue, organizers significantly increased the number of cleaning staff from 70 to 540. Additionally, the province mobilized 520 public servants to assist in cleaning the showers and toilets. However, these measures were implemented only after significant problems had already arisen.

This public debacle has garnered international attention and raised concerns about South Korea’s ability to host future large-scale events. The incident comes at a delicate time for the country, as it is currently vying to host the 2030 World Expo in the city of Busan. The negative publicity surrounding the World Scout Jamboree may potentially tarnish South Korea’s reputation and impact its chances of securing the bid.

In reflecting on the event, Hong Ki Yong, a business professor at the University of Incheon, expressed surprise at South Korea’s inability to address issues as seemingly basic as bugs and toilets. An official from the Saemangeum development agency acknowledged that the number of people involved in the event’s preparation led to management challenges and delayed problem-solving.

As the dust settles on the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, it is crucial to learn from the mistakes made and implement measures to prevent such issues in future events. Adequate planning, attention to detail, and a comprehensive understanding of the chosen venues are essential factors for successful event organization. The experiences from the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea should serve as a valuable lesson for event organizers worldwide.

