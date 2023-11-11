The United States’ Use of Veto Power: A Historical and Controversial Approach

In recent news, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a resolution concerning the ongoing situation in Gaza due to the rejection of two competing draft resolutions. One draft, sponsored by the United States, called for “humanitarian pauses” and Israel’s right to defend itself. The second draft, sponsored by Russia, called for a humanitarian ceasefire. Both drafts did not receive enough votes to pass, with the United States expected to veto the resolution if it had gained enough votes for approval.

This is not the first time the United States has utilized its veto power to protect Israel from critical resolutions or those supporting Palestinian statehood. Since 1945, a total of 36 UNSC draft resolutions related to the Israel-Palestine conflict have been vetoed by the US, Russia, and China – the five permanent members of the Security Council. Out of these vetoes, 34 were executed by the United States, while the remaining two were done by Russia and China.

These resolutions have aimed to address various aspects of the Israel-Palestine conflict, such as urging Israel to adhere to international laws, calling for self-determination for Palestinian statehood, and condemning the displacement of Palestinians or the construction of settlements in occupied territories.

The United States has historically been in favor of Israel and its interests. This is evident in the 46 times the US has vetoed resolutions related to Israel, including instances concerning its invasion of southern Lebanon and the annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights, which the US formally recognized as Israeli territory in 2019, contradicting previous US policy.

One notable exception occurred in 1972 when the United States did not veto a brief and generic resolution that called for an immediate cessation of all military operations and the exercise of restraint by all parties.

It is essential to recognize that the United States’ use of the veto power in relation to Israel has remained a subject of debate and controversy, with critics arguing that it hinders the prospects for peace and justice in the region. As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to evolve, the international community remains divided on how to effectively address the situation and achieve lasting peace.