The Costly Failure of the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships

The pride of the United States Navy, the littoral combat ships (LCS), were supposed to be the future of naval warfare. Small, fast, and versatile, these vessels were designed to combat enemies at sea, hunt mines, and sink submarines. However, their true performance has proven to be far from impressive.

The Navy’s ambition to rapidly build these ships resulted in a program riddled with flaws and cost overruns. Despite numerous breakdowns and failed weapons systems, the Navy continued to pump billions of dollars into the project, ultimately exceeding its desired number of ships. The estimated lifetime cost of these vessels is now projected to reach an alarming $100 billion or more.

Former officers compare the vessels, plagued with malfunctioning weapons systems, to “boxes floating in the ocean.” Sailors and officers alike found themselves spending more time fixing these ships than actually sailing them. The stress and frustration led many to seek mental health care.

What’s truly disconcerting is that even when the ships and their crews were ill-prepared, top Navy commanders exerted pressure on subordinates to sail them anyway. This lack of regard for combat readiness not only compromised the safety of the crews but also undermined the operational effectiveness of the entire Navy.

The extent of the littoral combat ships’ failures was revealed during a major naval exercise in 2016. While warships from all over the world displayed power and cohesion, the USS Freedom, the first LCS ever commissioned, struggled to hide its deficiencies. Dozens of equipment on board were undergoing repairs, and the sailors had not even passed exams to demonstrate their ability to operate crucial systems.

The relentless pursuit to demonstrate the success of the LCS program ended in embarrassment. These vessels, instead of propelling the Navy into a technologically advanced future, have become an enduring symbol of waste and inefficiency. Until the Navy addresses the fundamental flaws of the littoral combat ships and reassesses its priorities, it risks further jeopardizing the safety, capability, and reputation of its own fleet.