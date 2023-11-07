Azerbaijan’s Recent Offensive Threatens the Existence of Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s recent “anti-terror” strike against Nagorno-Karabakh has intensified the decades-long conflict, pushing the region to the brink of dissolution. The strike, which targeted the semi-autonomous region populated by ethnic Armenians, has caused a severe humanitarian crisis and sparked political turmoil in Armenia. The implications of this offensive extend beyond Azerbaijan’s borders.

The roots of the conflict can be traced back to the collapse of the Soviet Union, but the animosity between Armenia and Azerbaijan predates even that. In 1923, the region that is now Nagorno-Karabakh was designated as a majority-Armenian autonomous region within Azerbaijan by the Soviet Union. However, conflict erupted in 1988 when Nagorno-Karabakh began agitating for independence. The situation escalated, with Azerbaijan carrying out pogroms against Armenians within its borders.

With the backing of Armenian troops, Karabakh Armenians not only gained control over their historical region but also occupied significant territories in Azerbaijan. This territorial gain was a symbolic victory for Armenia, signifying their struggle against centuries of oppression. However, it left Azerbaijan with about 20 percent of its territory under Armenian control.

Azerbaijan, allied with Turkey, recaptured a significant portion of the occupied territories in a 2020 war. Russia, historically Armenia’s military partner, did not support Armenia during this conflict. The war ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire, accompanied by the deployment of Russian peacekeepers.

Last week, Azerbaijan launched an “anti-terror” campaign in response to landmines’ explosion within its borders. The operation triggered displacement, casualties, and enforced the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh’s military. The ceasefire agreement involves the dismantling of existing de facto institutions and positions, and discussions on the integration of local Armenians under Azerbaijani authority.

Despite Azerbaijan’s promises of a “paradise,” many Karabakh Armenians are fleeing the region due to fears of ethnic cleansing. The exodus has only worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The outcome of Azerbaijan’s actions in Nagorno-Karabakh has far-reaching consequences for the entire region. It exacerbates political volatility in Armenia, testing its power and influence. Azerbaijan’s growing military strength, fueled by oil and gas wealth and a partnership with Turkey, has diminished Armenia’s position. Moreover, Russia’s role in the region has also weakened, allowing Azerbaijan greater control over regional affairs.

As the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalates, concerns arise regarding the survival of the region itself. The international community must prioritize diplomatic efforts to find a lasting resolution and prevent further human suffering. Failure to do so may result in the complete dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh, with devastating consequences for all those involved.