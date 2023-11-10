Chinese Support Fuels Russia’s Military Strategy Amid Economic Struggles

Amid Russia’s ongoing war efforts in Ukraine, Chinese firms are playing a crucial role in bolstering Russia’s struggling economy and enhancing its military capabilities. Recent analysis conducted by CNBC reveals the significant impact of Chinese trade flows on Russia’s war-torn economy.

The import of various military supplies, including drones, helmets, vests, and radios from China, has been recorded in Russian customs data filed as recently as August 2023. These imports serve as a lifeline for President Vladimir Putin’s over 18-month war of attrition and present Chinese companies with a lucrative avenue for business.

While the import of military goods from China is well-documented, there is growing evidence of less recognized Chinese exports that directly and indirectly support Russia’s war efforts. These exports, seemingly intended for civilian use, encompass vehicles, construction equipment, and synthetic materials. The provision of these goods further contributes to enhancing Russia’s capabilities on the battlefield.

Analysts emphasize that the scale of Chinese trade flows is significant enough to warrant the attention and acquiescence of the Chinese government. Mark Cancian, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, notes that Chinese authorities are undoubtedly aware of these trade flows.

Despite assertions from Beijing that its trade with Moscow is simply “normal economic cooperation,” recent developments suggest otherwise. The U.S. intelligence community released a report confirming China’s increasing importance as a supporter of Russia’s war efforts. The report highlighted China’s provision of key technology and dual-use equipment used in Ukraine.

Evidence from Ukraine affirms these claims, as Chinese components have been discovered in weapons used by Russia’s military since April 2023. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have yet to comment on these battlefield findings.

Total trade between Russia and China reached a record high of $190 billion in 2022, marking a 30% increase from the previous year. Estimates from the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Emerging Economies reveal that China now accounts for approximately half of Russia’s imports, up from one-quarter before the war. This includes trade in dual-use items and technologies, such as drones and microchips.

An analysis of Russian declarations and certificates of conformity demonstrates the consistent trade of these dual-use goods between Russian and Chinese companies throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite statements from Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology that it had suspended sales to both Russia and Ukraine, Russian filings indicate the continued import and registration of drones, including those produced by SZ DJI Technology.

Chinese companies selling goods to Russia that may not be marketable domestically or in the West at higher prices is a clear indication of the mutually beneficial trade relationship between the two countries. This trade reinforces Russia’s military strategy while providing China with an outlet for surplus goods.

As these Chinese trade flows into Russia persist, it remains to be seen how this economic and military partnership will shape the regional dynamics of Eastern Europe.

