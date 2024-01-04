Charting the Influence: Suleimani’s Proxy Power in West Asia

As the dynamics of power continue to shape the geopolitical landscape of West Asia, one cannot overlook the enduring influence of proxies groomed by the late General Qasem Soleimani. His strategic genius and meticulous planning have left an indelible mark on the region, with his proxies continuing to dominate and shape events in West Asia.

While the Iranian general’s death sent shockwaves across the globe, many anticipated a decline in the influence of his proxies. However, the reality on the ground suggests otherwise. These proxy groups, armed and equipped by the Quds Force under Soleimani’s leadership, have remained steadfast in their pursuits, leveraging their capabilities to further Iran’s interests.

Foremost among these proxies is Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite Islamist group. With strong ties to Iran, Hezbollah has become a key player in regional conflicts, including the ongoing civil war in Syria. Its well-organized and battle-hardened fighters have proven invaluable to Iran’s ambitions in the region, effectively extending its reach and influence.

In Syria, another significant proxy group is the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as the Hashd al-Shaabi. Comprising various Shiite militias, the PMF played a critical role in countering the threat posed by ISIS. Soleimani’s guidance and support were instrumental in transforming the PMF into a formidable force, capable of carrying out successful military operations.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, also emerged as a powerful proxy force under Soleimani’s tutelage. Their robust insurgency against the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition showcased their ability to challenge regional powers, fueling a prolonged and devastating conflict.

Another proxy group worth noting is the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC). With its roots dating back to the 1960s, the PFLP-GC has maintained ties with Iran and Syria, allowing it to engage in militant activities and wield influence in the region. Their presence illustrates the lasting impact of Soleimani’s proxy strategy, even decades later.

Despite Soleimani’s absence, these proxy groups have preserved their power and remain highly active in West Asia’s complex landscape. Through their actions, they continue to champion Iran’s interests, shape alliances, and challenge regional powers, underscoring the enduring legacy of Soleimani’s strategic brilliance.

