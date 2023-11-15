FAQ: Your Trial Subscription to FT.com

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, providing you with all the features of both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Standard Digital offers access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Premium Digital grants you access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting. For a full comparison between Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, providing you with complete access for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. You can also choose to pay annually, retaining your premium access while saving 20%.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into your “Settings & Account” and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Even if you choose to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, providing you with flexibility in choosing your preferred method of payment.

We hope you find our trial subscription to FT.com valuable and enjoy the benefits it offers. Should you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact our customer support.