Miracle at Tokyo Airport: How Vigilance and Tragedy Shaped Japan Airlines’ Safety Culture

Watching the recent Japan Airlines crash at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, it is astonishing that so many people survived. Tragically, all but one of the crew members on the Japan Coast Guard Dash 8 plane have perished, but the 379 passengers and crew on board the Airbus A350 escaped unscathed. This successful evacuation can be attributed to both modern safety standards and Japan Airlines’ unwavering commitment to safety.

Expert Graham Braithwaite, a professor of safety and accident investigation, expressed surprise and relief that everyone was able to escape the impact of the crash. He attributes this to Japan Airlines’ strong emphasis on safety and thorough crew training. Braithwaite notes that the airline’s safety culture was born out of a catastrophic accident nearly 40 years ago.

On August 12, 1985, Japan Airlines flight 123 from Tokyo to Osaka crashed, resulting in the deaths of 520 out of 524 people on board. The accident was caused by a faulty repair of the tail by Boeing technicians, not the airline itself. It remains the deadliest single-aircraft accident in aviation history. “Clearly the effect was profound on the airline,” explains Braithwaite. “They took that responsibility as a group and ensured that such a tragedy would never occur again. They view mistakes as opportunities for improvement.”

To reinforce the importance of safety, Japan Airlines established a space in their corporate headquarters in 2005 to display remnants of the wreckage from the 1985 crash, along with stories of the crew and passengers. This serves as a constant reminder to employees of the effort put into safety. The crash still deeply influences the company’s mentality even after all these years. Their strict culture surrounding standard operating procedures and adherence to protocols is one of the reasons why the crew performed exceptionally well in this recent incident, according to Braithwaite.

Although the cause of the Tokyo crash is still under investigation, Braithwaite asserts that the successful evacuation reflects positively on Japan Airlines. He states, “If you are looking for a reason to choose Japan Airlines, this is it.” The airline consistently ranks among the world’s safest airlines, as recognized by Airlineratings.com.

The importance of maintaining safety at airports cannot be understated. Runway incursions, such as this incident, are infrequent but can have devastating consequences. Airports are complex environments with various airlines and ground operators moving vehicles around, making it crucial to prioritize safety precautions.

While it’s too early to determine the exact events leading up to the Tokyo crash, the aviation industry agrees that it was the quick reactions of the crew that saved the lives of hundreds. Within seconds of the plane coming to a halt, escape chutes were deployed, and passengers were swiftly evacuated, even as smoke filled the cabin. This textbook evacuation in extreme circumstances is commendable and showcases the skill and resilience of the pilots, crew, and passengers.

Sources:

– Cranfield University: https://www.cranfield.ac.uk/

– Airlineratings.com: https://www.airlineratings.com/