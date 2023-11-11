Russia’s Strategic Shift in Ukraine: Learning from Mistakes and Digging In

Russia’s ongoing presence in Ukraine’s counteroffensive has seen a strategic shift as they utilize their experience of the war to hold their positions and adapt their military tactics. This marks a departure from their initial overextended advances in the early days, which proved costly. The Russian occupying forces have reconstituted decimated units, brought in new ones, and fortified their front lines. Despite heavy losses, Russia is willing to dig in for the long haul, waiting for the resolve of Ukraine’s Western backers to diminish.

While Ukrainian forces have made limited gains in their attempt to sever Russia’s southern land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, the influx of Western equipment and training by NATO members have not resulted in the large-scale success expected. Instead, Ukraine has relied on a stale tactic of shelling Russian positions with artillery.

A recent renewed attack by Russia on the previously occupied and recaptured northeastern city of Kupyansk demonstrates their ability to advance when necessary. However, experts argue that this attack is part of their defensive strategy, aimed at preventing Ukrainian forces from concentrating in the south.

