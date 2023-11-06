Power Struggle Emerges in the Wake of Wagner Boss’s Presumed Death

The reported death of Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin has created a power vacuum within the secretive paramilitary group, leading to a fierce struggle for control. While Prigozhin had positioned himself as an irreplaceable leader at the center of Wagner’s vast network, his absence has left a void that various factions are now vying to fill. Inside Wagner, one figure has emerged as a potential successor – Andrei Troshev. As a former lieutenant colonel in Russia’s ministry of internal affairs and a key liaison between Prigozhin and the Defense Ministry during the Ukraine conflict, Troshev has the experience and connections to step into a leadership role.

On the other hand, Troshev is not without his critics within Wagner. Some commanders have accused him of treason and aligning himself with the competing Redut private military company. Many believe that Redut, funded by billionaire Gennady Timchenko and controlled by the Defense Ministry, has sought to absorb Prigozhin’s security contracts in Africa.

While Troshev’s potential appointment as a leader of the restructured Wagner seems likely, it remains to be seen how the group will adapt in the absence of Prigozhin, who was known for his vast financial resources and operational efficiency. Nevertheless, the Kremlin appears to have orchestrated a smooth transition, aiming to ensure that Wagner’s heavy equipment is surrendered to the Defense Ministry, and the group’s mercenaries relocate to Belarus without incident.

The larger context of Prigozhin’s death and the power struggle within Wagner raises questions about the dynamics of private military companies in Russia. Wagner is the most well-known of these companies, but others have also emerged, backed by wealthy oligarchs. These companies offer the Kremlin various proxy forces that can carry out its agenda while keeping plausible deniability intact. The recent recruitment efforts by Redut and the newly established Konvoi highlight the Kremlin’s desire to absorb Wagner’s security contracts in Africa and expand its influence in the region.

As the power struggle plays out, it is clear that Wagner’s future will be shaped by a combination of internal dynamics and external pressures. In the absence of Prigozhin, various factions will have to reconcile their differences and find common ground. The sustainability of the group will depend on their ability to adapt and maintain their influence in the murky world of private military companies.