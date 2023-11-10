Russian Airlines Find Alternatives to Western Suppliers Amid Sanctions

Russian airlines have managed to bypass Western sanctions by finding alternative supply channels for aircraft parts, according to customs records and industry experts. Despite trade curbs and export bans imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, Russian carriers have imported over $1.2 billion worth of aircraft parts from May 2021 to June 2022. These parts include essential navigation systems, cabin pressure valves, and landing gear, as well as less critical items such as coffee makers and toilet seats.

Middlemen in countries like Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, China, and Kyrgyzstan have facilitated the flow of these parts to Russian airlines. These countries have not endorsed Western sanctions on Russia, allowing for a circumvention of the restrictions. Aviation industry insiders attribute this success to the ability of Russian airlines to quickly adapt and find new supply channels in response to the initial shock caused by the sanctions.

The import of Western aircraft parts has enabled Russian airlines to continue operating their fleets and meet passenger demand. As of May 2022, Russian carriers had 541 Western planes in active service or under maintenance. Without access to Western aircraft, Russian airlines would have had to significantly downsize since they only have about 150 Russian-made passenger planes in their fleets.

To cope with the loss of maintenance support from global firms like Lufthansa Technik, Russian carriers have turned to smaller suppliers. In some cases, parts have been sourced from Moldova and then shipped through intermediaries in countries like the UAE and Kyrgyzstan. This circuitous route helps to avoid direct links to Western suppliers and ensures a steady supply of aircraft parts.

While Western sanctions have undoubtedly posed challenges to the Russian aviation sector, industry experts believe that the resilience and resourcefulness of Russian airlines have allowed them to overcome these obstacles. By diversifying their supply chains and finding alternative sources for parts, Russian carriers have successfully mitigated the impact of the sanctions, ensuring the continued operation of their fleets.