Months after returning home from the frontlines of Ukraine, the haunting memories of war continue to torment Private Alexander Teploukhov. The explosions, violence, and terror he experienced echo through his mind, transporting him back to the war-torn combat zone. In these vivid episodes he calls “memory holes,” Teploukhov relives the horrors he witnessed and took part in, leaving him trapped in a perpetual state of anguish and suffering.

These emotional time-travel moments, lasting two or three minutes, have even struck Teploukhov while he was in public transport, leaving him disoriented and bewildered. Falling back into reality, he finds himself surrounded by people staring at him, unaware of the nightmarish flashback he just endured. Teploukhov describes the experience as a form of torture, one that evokes every raw emotion tied to the war.

The psychological scars of war are not unique to Teploukhov alone. According to the Russian health ministry, up to 11 percent of soldiers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, independent psychologists argue that this estimate is far from the reality. They believe that every soldier who returns from the frontlines inevitably experiences some form of PTSD, although not all of them resort to violence or criminal behavior.

The system of mental health support for the military in Russia remains elusive and classified, leaving many soldiers struggling to find help. Olga Shelkova, a Moscow-based psychiatrist, asserts that the closed nature of the system prevents a comprehensive understanding of how soldiers with PTSD are being treated.

The stories of former soldiers committing crimes in civilian life after returning from war are particularly alarming. One such case involved Private Ildar Bulatov, who took hostages at a gas station in Ufa. Bulatov, labeled a “deserter” by authorities, sought to have a criminal case against him for desertion dismissed through his drastic actions. These incidents highlight the profound negative impact war can have on individuals and their ability to reintegrate into society.

The struggle for soldiers like Teploukhov extends beyond their psychological well-being. They face difficulties in establishing healthy relationships with their loved ones, as the war has left them emotionally scarred and prone to crises. The harrowing experiences they endured on the battlefield continue to haunt their daily lives, making it challenging to find stability and peace.

As the world witnesses the devastating toll of war, it is crucial to address the long-lasting effects on those who have served. Providing comprehensive mental health support and rehabilitation programs for returning soldiers is essential in helping them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society. Only then can we truly honor their sacrifices and heal the hidden wounds of war.