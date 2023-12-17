How Putin’s Strategic Moves Transformed the Russian Economy

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin has managed to turn a Western boycott into a financial bonanza for his country. By implementing economic countermeasures and micromanaging the exit process of Western companies, Putin has not only boosted support among Russian elites but also mitigated the effects of Western isolation. While Ukraine is busy seeking international support, the Russian economy has displayed remarkable resilience, allowing Putin to play the long game.

Undisclosed documents, financial statements, and confidential interviews with industry insiders reveal that Moscow now meticulously oversees every company’s exit from Russia. These companies face a complex and opaque system, often requiring approval from the Russian government to sell their businesses. In some instances, Putin’s associates have directly appealed to him for intervention. As a result, departing companies find themselves losing their power and influence, with their properties being sold at significant discounts and taken over by Russian companies.

Despite these strategic moves, the wave of Western companies leaving Russia has dealt a blow to the country’s business reputation. The exodus has sent a global message that Russia is an unfavorable place for business ventures. Additionally, the strained Russian economy is at risk of overheating. Even some Russian officials reluctantly admit that reduced competition and foreign investment will have long-term negative impacts on everyday Russians and the overall economy.

While the Kremlin claims to prefer companies staying in Russia, Putin himself scoffs at the idea that their departure will have any adverse effects. He confidently asserts that Russian companies have successfully taken over and moved forward, proving that Russia can thrive without international dependencies.

However, not every deal resulting from this exit process is a windfall. Some buyers will face significant challenges in making their newly acquired businesses profitable. Moreover, departing Western firms must navigate the threat of intimidation and force from Russian authorities. Investigations, interrogations, and even the seizure of operations have become common occurrences. Just last year, Putin confiscated the Russian arm of Carlsberg, along with half a billion dollars in cash, temporarily placing them under the control of one of his allies. This pattern has repeated with at least four other companies this year.

Looking back, Putin’s current advantageous position in managing the exit process began as a desperate attempt to keep the Russian economy afloat during the early days of the war. When President Biden boasted about the Russian economy crumbling due to the departure of international corporations, Putin responded by restricting the movement of money abroad and requiring approval for the sale of businesses owned by “unfriendly nations.” While Western executives faced pressure to expedite their withdrawals, Putin skillfully slowed down the process.

As corporate boycotts gained momentum, Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld from Yale University emerged as a vocal critic of companies that persisted in doing business with Russia. He championed the idea that severing ties with Russia would be more impactful than sanctions. Sonnenfeld’s efforts, along with similar lists created by different entities, contributed to the mounting pressure from shareholders, Ukrainian activists, and concerned consumers. Some executives hesitated to abandon their investments, wary of the potential consequences for their Russian employees, factories, and technology. However, several companies swiftly joined the exodus, including Heineken, Carlsberg, and Kinross.

Nevertheless, Putin’s government began erecting obstacles to impede these departures. The Russian Trade Ministry sent a letter to local managers of the German hardware store chain OBI, urging them to defy the company’s decision to close its Russian stores. The Russian authorities cited consumer protection laws and argued that there were no economic justifications for shuttering the stores. This triggered a cat-and-mouse game as local employees attempted to reopen the stores while German executives tried to prevent it. Prosecutors even inspected store premises and computer systems.

Ultimately, OBI sold its Russian business for a symbolic price, sealing their fate as they no longer had control over who would take over their operations. A local businessman named Josef Liokumovich emerged as the buyer, passing background checks and holding no financial blacklists. This case exemplifies how Western companies relinquish control over their businesses when exiting Russia.

In conclusion, Putin’s strategic moves and control over the exit process have transformed the Russian economy. Though the departure of Western companies has tainted Russia’s business reputation, Putin has managed to maintain support among elites and mitigate the effects of Western isolation. However, the long-term consequences of decreased competition and foreign investment remain a concern for Russian officials. The future will reveal the true impact of these circumstances on everyday Russians and the overall economy.