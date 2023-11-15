Daily low and high temperatures in Dubai in July and August 2023

How People Stay Cool in Dubai: Innovations in Beating the Heat

Dubai, one of the richest and hottest cities in the world, poses a unique challenge to its residents in the form of scorching desert heat and high humidity. However, the people of Dubai have not let these extreme conditions get the better of them. Instead, they have embraced their creativity to find innovative ways to stay cool.

The most common and essential piece of technology in Dubai is air conditioning. Unlike other major cities ill-equipped to combat climate change, Dubai has made air conditioning a ubiquitous feature even outdoors. Public cooling centers have also been established to provide respite from the heat. Additionally, residents have adapted their daily routines by shifting gatherings to early morning or late evening when temperatures are relatively lower.

One of the most interesting ways people in Dubai beat the heat is through unique experiences like oceanside ice baths and indoor ski resorts. These provide an opportunity for residents to cool off while enjoying recreational activities. For example, on a beach in Dubai, clients can plunge into tubs of ice water after building up the courage to withstand the initial shock.

Andrea Casole, a life and career coach who recently moved from Milan to Dubai, attests to the effectiveness of Dubai’s cooling measures. He explains that while Milan does have air conditioning, it is not as widespread or powerful as in Dubai. Therefore, Dubai provides a more comfortable experience during the summer months.

Away from the coastline, where the air is muggier, finding shade becomes crucial. People in Dubai have come up with solutions like dropping large blocks of ice into swimming pools to lower the temperature. This inventive approach ensures that even pools remain cool enough to offer relief from the intense heat.

On top of all these efforts, it is important to note that Dubai’s temperatures rarely dip below 90 degrees even in the middle of the night. This constant heat poses a significant challenge to residents, but their determination to stay cool and their innovative solutions continue to impress.

