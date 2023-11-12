Pakistan’s Deportation of Afghan Refugees: A Political Maneuver and Humanitarian Crisis

Recent developments in Pakistan have shed light on the country’s deportation of Afghan refugees, revealing a situation that goes beyond mere immigration issues. This act, seemingly aimed at countering the Taliban-led government in Kabul, unfolds against a complex backdrop of historical, political, and strategic considerations.

Pakistan’s decision to crack down on Afghan refugees can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the country’s government has increasingly grown disillusioned with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, which has refused to recognize the Durand Line as the official international border. The Durand Line, established in 1893, has long been a point of contention between the two nations, particularly due to its impact on the Pashtun community’s unity.

Additionally, Pakistan had hoped that the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan would lead to greater control over the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group that poses a threat to the Pakistani Army. However, the Taliban government has categorically stated that the TTP is an internal issue for Pakistan, distancing itself from any responsibility for reining in the group. This divergence in interests has led Pakistan to turn against Afghan refugees residing within its borders, falsely associating them with terrorism and using them as scapegoats for the country’s security challenges.

It is crucial to note that the TTP operates exclusively within Pakistan, despite their shared Pashtun ethnicity with the Taliban. By cracking down on the TTP and targeting Afghan refugees, Pakistan is attempting to mitigate the blowback resulting from its previous support of various extremist groups. This action can be seen as a desperate attempt to secure its internal security and maintain control over its fragile political dynamics.

The timing of Pakistan’s deportation of Afghan refugees is also a matter of significance. With the international community preoccupied with other crises, such as the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the plight of the 1.7 million Pashtun refugees forced back across the border has largely gone unnoticed. These individuals are being uprooted from their homes and returned to freezing temperatures, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

The silence of influential global entities, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, further compounds the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan. While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a former UN Commissioner for Refugees, had previously commended Pakistan for its support of Afghan refugees, his voice is absent in the face of their forced deportation. Similarly, China, known for its heavy-handed approach to the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, remains conspicuously silent on Pakistan’s actions.

The current situation represents a stark departure from the past, as Pakistan itself had once utilized Afghan refugees to fuel insurgency in Afghanistan. These refugees were once hailed as “Great Mujahids” by European powers, underscoring the farcical nature of the ongoing events in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As the world continues to grapple with various crises, the plight of Afghan refugees caught in Pakistan’s deportation efforts demands immediate attention. The situation not only highlights the political games being played in the region but also underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and humane approach to address the challenges faced by displaced communities.

