Nigerian Navy Accused of Hindering Arrest of Suspected Oil Thieves

The management of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private security firm contracted by the Nigerian government for oil pipeline surveillance, has raised serious allegations against the Nigerian Navy. According to the firm, the navy is obstructing its personnel from apprehending suspected oil thieves. In a statement released by Tantita management, they claim that the navy arrested four of their personnel who were in pursuit of the suspects on the high seas.

Tantita Security Services argues that the navy’s actions are a hindrance to their efforts to combat crude oil theft, which has become a prevalent issue in Nigeria. The firm believes that the navy’s arrest of their staff and subsequent portrayal of them as criminals is nothing more than a smear campaign.

Instead of cooperating with Tantita Security Services, the Nigerian Navy has allegedly resorted to sharing pictures of the detained staff in compromising situations on social media. Tantita expresses concern over the navy’s failure to disclose the names of the boat crew they were chasing. This raises questions about the whereabouts of the suspects whom Tantita’s personnel had pursued.

The statement emphasizes the sacrifice made by these individuals, who put their lives at risk to protect the nation’s interests. Tantita urges society to condemn the Nigerian Navy’s treatment of its staff, particularly during a time when the country is facing immense economic challenges due to the decline in revenue from an overreliance on oil exports.

Tantita claims to have sought clarification from the Nigerian Navy regarding the situation, but was met with an ongoing investigation and promises of release. However, the firm hints at undisclosed revelations that could further expose the navy’s actions.

In conclusion, Tantita Security Services strongly condemns the continued detention of their brave personnel by the Nigerian Navy. They believe that the navy’s actions are not only detrimental to the individuals involved but also a disservice to the nation as a whole. This incident serves to demoralize other well-meaning individuals who strive to make a positive impact on the country’s future.