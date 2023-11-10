Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Quest for Regional Partners

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long been focused on expanding Israel’s regional partnerships, and he believes that under the right circumstances, many states would be willing to establish diplomatic ties with Israel. This belief was vindicated in 2020 when Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, and began a similar process with Sudan. These accords demonstrated that regional states were willing to form partnerships with Israel, even in the absence of a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

Netanyahu has continued his pursuit of new partners, with a particular focus on establishing ties with Saudi Arabia. While the Saudis have been receptive to overtures from the Biden administration and have also sought to improve relations with Iran, there is still potential for normalization with Israel. However, recent events have caused significant damage to Israel’s diplomatic efforts.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s meeting with the Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush was a significant step forward in Netanyahu’s agenda. However, Cohen’s decision to publicize the meeting without close coordination with Netanyahu has proven to be a misstep. The announcement angered Libya, leading to the suspension and subsequent firing of Mangoush, and also infuriated the United States, a critical facilitator in Israel’s diplomatic channels.

The fallout from this incident extends beyond just Israel’s relationship with Libya. It has shaken the confidence of Israel’s allies, partners, and potential partners, who now question whether Israel can be trusted to handle sensitive negotiations responsibly. This loss of trust is a colossal deterrent to potential new partners and undermines Israel’s ability to form strategic alliances.

Despite these setbacks, the pursuit of regional partnerships continues. The Saudis, in particular, are still being courted by Israel and remain potentially open to efforts towards normalization. However, Israel’s credibility has taken a hit, and it will need to work diligently to rebuild trust and demonstrate its commitment to responsible diplomacy. Without trust, the quest for new partners in the region becomes even more challenging.