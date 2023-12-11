The Political Showdown: Assessing the Troubles Over PM’s Rwanda Bill

The upcoming vote on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pivotal Rwanda bill is set to be a critical test of his authority within his own party. As Tuesday looms closer, the government finds itself in a much riskier position than previously thought.

Amid conversations with potential rebels from the right wing of the Conservative Party, it’s evident that their determination has solidified. Previously inclined to support the government with hopes of amending the bill later on, these MPs are now more pessimistic, believing that the opportunity for amendments will be lost. The European Research Group (ERG) has also added to the mounting pressure, with their legal advice suggesting that some desired changes may not be possible under the current legislation.

These factors have prompted some Conservatives to demand the bill’s withdrawal. However, such a move would not only be embarrassing for the government but would also leave little room for change in the future. Further restricting the right to appeal would only intensify the concerns of the One Nation group, with Damian Green, a former cabinet minister, warning that they would not tolerate any further concessions towards the right-wing.

Moreover, Sunak himself has cautioned that any more moves in that direction would lead to the Rwandan government rejecting the bill altogether.

Now the question arises: what happens if the prime minister proceeds? The number of Tory rebels is important, but their method of rebellion is equally crucial. Voting against the bill in its entirety would signify opposition not just to specific details but to the principles underlying the legislation. Many Tory MPs may be reluctant to take such a stance. Instead, rebels may choose to abstain from voting. One MP on the right-wing stated, “I’ll vote against if enough colleagues are going to do that to defeat the government. But if just a few want to vote against, then I’ll abstain.”

Clearly, if a significant number of rebels vote against the government, it would have severe political implications for Sunak. Recognizing this, he may withdraw the bill if informed by the whips that defeat is imminent. Proceeding with the vote and experiencing defeat could potentially trigger a leadership election, or even a general election.

The potential consequences and uncertainties surrounding this issue may lead many potential rebels to reconsider their stance. As we await clarity on how the ERG MPs plan to vote, one thing remains clear: the dissent within Parliament highlights Sunak’s tenuous hold on authority over his party.

FAQ:

What is the Rwanda bill? The Rwanda bill refers to Rishi Sunak’s flagship immigration policy. What is the European Research Group (ERG)? The ERG is a group of Conservative MPs advocating for a more Eurosceptic approach to EU-related matters. Who is the One Nation group? The One Nation group consists of Conservative MPs seeking to promote a more moderate and inclusive agenda within the party. What are the potential consequences of a government defeat on the Rwanda bill? A government defeat on the bill could lead to a leadership election or even a general election.

Sources: [BBC]